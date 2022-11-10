Ophthalmic Drugs Market Size Worth $65.6 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic drugs market size is expected to reach USD 65.6 billion by 2030, garnering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising awareness about ophthalmic disorders and the surge in demand for ophthalmic drugs are the factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of eye diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, cataract, dry eye, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and others are anticipated to boost the demand for ophthalmic drugs.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Anti-VEGF agents segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to their rising demand and lesser adverse effects.

Retinal disorders held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

The topical route of administration dominated the market in 2021 owing to factors such as the benefits of the topical route as it delivers the drug to the targeted site and ease of use.

The eye drops segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2021 owing to rising demand for eye drops, high patient compliance, and availability of OTC products.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for eye products, and a large patient pool.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Growth & Trends

According to BrightFocus Foundation in 2021, it is estimated that over 3 million Americans are living with glaucoma, and, among them over 2.7 million patients were affected by the most common type of glaucoma i.e. open-angle glaucoma. Moreover, 3.3 million people are affected by blindness and low vision in the U.S. Some of the major risk factors for glaucoma and blindness are, higher age, family history, thin cornea, and high eye pressure. This creates a wide population base for ophthalmic drugs, thereby, ensuring lucrative growth.

Furthermore, ocular therapeutic and drug delivery companies are receiving funding to expedite R&D for advancements in technologies to develop novel drugs, which is likely to fuel market growth. For instance, in June 2020, Re-Vana Therapeutics received USD 3.25 million in pre-series A funding from Qubis, ExSight Ventures, LLC, Clarendon Fund Managers, Visionary Ventures, and Techstart Ventures LLP. The funding is expected to boost the development of Re-Vana Therapeutics' EyeLief & OcuLief biodegradable technologies that can be used for a small molecule as well as biologics delivery.

Moreover, the rising geriatric population is the key driver for the ophthalmic drugs market growth. According to Safe Eyes America, the most common risk factors for ophthalmic diseases are high age, family history, diabetes, and high blood pressure. For instance, as per AMERICA's HEALTH RANKINGS senior report 2021 it was estimated that more than 54 million adults of age more than 65 live in the U.S., and that population accounted for 16.5% of the total population. According to Macular Degeneration Research AMD is the leading reason for blindness in U.S. people over the age of 60.

Ongoing regulatory approvals for ophthalmic products are likely to support market growth. For instance, in June 2022 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd announced that it has got marketing and manufacturing approval for the dry eye disease treatment DIQUAS LX ophthalmic solution in Japan. This solution is the improved formulation that has reduced dosing frequency and improved patient compliance.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ophthalmic drugs market based on drug class, disease, route of administration, dosage type, product type, and region

Ophthalmic Drugs Market - Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Antiallergy

Anti-inflammatory

Non-steroidal drugs



Steroidal drugs

Anti-VEGF Agents

Anti-glaucoma

Others

Ophthalmic Drugs Market - Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Dry Eye

Gels



Eye solutions & suspensions



Capsules & Tablets



Eye drops



Ointments

Eye Allergy

Gels



Eye solutions & suspensions



Capsules & Tablets



Eye drops



Ointments

Glaucoma

Gels



Eye solutions & suspensions



Capsules & Tablets



Eye drops



Ointments

Eye Infection

Gels



Eye solutions & suspensions



Capsules & Tablets



Eye drops



Ointments

Retinal Disorders

Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, By Type,



Macular Degeneration





Diabetic Retinopathy



Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, By Dosage Type,



Gels





Eye solutions & suspensions





Capsules & Tablets,





Eye drops





Ointments

Uveitis

Gels



Eye solutions & suspensions



Capsules & Tablets,



Eye drops



Ointments

Others

Ophthalmic Drugs Market - Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Gels

Eye Solutions & Suspensions

Capsules and Tablets

Eye Drops

Ointments

Ophthalmic Drugs Market - Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Topical

Local Ocular

Retinal Disorders



Subconjunctival



Intravitreal



Retrobulbar



Intracameral

Systemic

Ophthalmic Drugs Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Ophthalmic Drugs Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Ophthalmic Drugs Market

Pfizer Inc.

Alcon

Novartis AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Allergan (AbbVie Inc)

Bayer AG

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Nicox

Coherus Biosciences, Inc.

