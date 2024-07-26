Online Gambling Market Size to Grow USD 68310 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Online Gambling Market is Segmented by Type (Sports Gambling, Online Gambling Games, Stem Cell Media, Poker Games, Casino Games, Bingo), by Application (18-29 years old, 30-39 years old, 40-49 years old): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The global Online Gambling market was valued at USD 31010 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 68310 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Online Gambling Market:

The industry for online gambling is expanding rapidly as a result of factors including the growing usage of smartphones, the legality and regulation of online betting in certain jurisdictions, and rising internet penetration. Online gambling has become quite popular among consumers because of the ease with which it is possible to access gaming platforms at any time and from any location. Further increasing market attractiveness are better user experiences, increased security protocols, and an extensive range of gaming possibilities, including as poker, casino games, and sports betting. The market is developed and fiercely competitive in areas like Europe, where regulatory frameworks are well-established, while North America is expanding quickly as a result of recent US legalization initiatives. Furthermore, the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and AI is increasing user engagement and trust, which is propelling additional growth.

The expansion of the sector has been significantly aided by the legalization and regulation of online gaming in several jurisdictions. The potential economic advantages of a regulated online gambling sector, including higher tax revenues and the generation of jobs, are being recognized by governments and regulatory authorities more and more. Legalization gives consumers more trust and encourages participation by providing a framework for ethical and safe gaming operations. Significant market expansion has been observed in regions like Europe, North America, and portions of Asia after rules that are favorable to the industry were put in place. The industry is anticipated to grow as more nations legalize online gambling, propelled by the creation of safe and regulated gaming environments.

Because of its wide appeal and the thrill it provides, sports betting is one of the main drivers of the online gambling sector. The ease of use and accessibility of internet platforms have greatly increased sports betting appeal. Millions of bettors attend major athletic events like the World Cup, Super Bowl, and other regional leagues, which fuels the growth of online gambling. Incorporating live betting and real-time updates improves user engagement, and customers are further drawn in by incentives and promotional offers. Internet gambling is becoming a significant industry area as a result of growing consumer interest in sports betting and the ease of use of internet platforms.

The popularity of online casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and poker, has greatly boosted the market for online gambling. These games' accessibility and variety on internet platforms draw a wide range of players. The excitement of real casinos is combined with the ease of playing from any location with casino games. Their appeal has grown even more since live dealer games, which mimic the atmosphere of a real casino, are now available. Players are also kept interested by the use of eye-catching visuals, engaging gameplay, and alluring bonuses and promotions. One of the main factors propelling the growth of the online gambling industry is the increasing demand for online casino games.

The 30- to 39-year-old age group is a major factor in the expansion of the internet gambling industry. This age group is more likely to participate in online gambling activities since they usually have more spare cash and are more tech-savvy. Through a variety of games and betting options, online gambling sites satisfy their need for excitement and amusement. Their hectic lifestyles are well-suited to the ease with which these platforms may be accessed through computers and cellphones. Furthermore, this age group is successfully drawn in by tailored incentives and focused marketing strategies. The noteworthy involvement of individuals aged 30-39 in virtual gambling activities serves as a primary catalyst for industry expansion.

The market for internet gambling is expanding as a result of shifting social perceptions on gaming. The perception of gambling as a socially acceptable pastime is changing from that of a prohibited behavior. Younger generations are especially exhibiting this change in attitude, since they are more accepting of internet gambling as a recreational pastime. This shift has also been influenced by the normalization of gambling through popular culture, celebrity and sports team endorsements, and sponsorships. The number of individuals playing online games is rising as gambling becomes more socially acceptable, which is fueling industry growth.

ONLINE GAMBLING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the growing popularity of online entertainment and the expanding acceptance of digital technology, the Asia-Pacific area has a lot of promise. Comprehending the aforementioned regional dynamics is crucial in order to grasp the whole growth trajectory of the online gambling industry. This underscores the need of customized approaches to effectively tackle certain regional possibilities and obstacles.

The market is well-established and expanding throughout Europe as a result of favorable legislation and widespread internet use. North America is growing quickly; this is especially true in the US, where new laws are creating more chances.

Key Players:

Bet365

Kindred Group

GVC Holdings

Flutter Entertainment

William Hill

Pinnacle

The Stars Group

Betvictor

Betsson AB

Gamesys

888 Holdings

Bet-at-home.com

Intertops

Betway

Betfred

Interwetten

SBOBET

Sportech

EGB

BetOnline

