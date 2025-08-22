Industrial Automation Equipment Market to Reach USD 833.47 Billion by 2031, Growing at 5.9% CAGR | Valuates Reports

What is the market size of Industrial Automation Equipment?

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Industrial Automation Equipment was valued at USD 561840 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 833470 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the Industrial Automation Equipment Market?

The industrial automation equipment market is positioned for sustained expansion as industries increasingly prioritize efficiency, productivity, and safety. Demand for specialized professional equipment, versatile general solutions, and resource-focused mining automation highlights the diverse applications of these technologies. Factors such as cost savings, workforce optimization, sustainability, and supply chain management continue to shape adoption trends. Businesses recognize automation not only as a tool for profitability but also as a necessity for survival in competitive and regulated markets. As innovation integrates with operational needs, automation becomes a foundation for industrial progress. The market's long-term trajectory underscores its importance as a driver of transformation across global industries, setting new standards of operational excellence.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION EQUIPMENT MARKET:

Mining operations rely heavily on industrial automation equipment to enhance productivity, safety, and consistency in extracting resources. Automated machinery enables seamless excavation, transport, and material handling in environments that are typically hazardous and labor intensive. The deployment of sensors, robotic drilling systems, and remote monitoring tools allows continuous operation with reduced downtime and minimal human intervention. Precision control improves efficiency by ensuring optimal resource extraction while reducing waste and equipment wear. Automation also minimizes risks to human workers by handling tasks in deep, unstable, or contaminated areas. As mining companies seek to meet growing resource demand with improved sustainability and cost efficiency, they increasingly adopt advanced automation equipment to remain competitive in global supply chains.

Professional equipment applications drive industrial automation equipment market growth by addressing the needs of specialized industries that require precision, reliability, and standardization in production. Sectors such as aerospace, healthcare, and automotive manufacturing demand high-end equipment capable of delivering consistent performance under strict regulations. Automation enables accurate machining, quality control, and material handling while reducing human error in sensitive processes. Professional equipment integrates advanced robotics, programmable controllers, and precision sensors to streamline workflows and ensure repeatability. By improving quality assurance, enhancing efficiency, and meeting industry-specific compliance requirements, professional automation equipment strengthens operational outcomes. This fuels demand across organizations seeking to modernize their professional operations, manage complexities effectively, and sustain long-term competitiveness in increasingly regulated and quality-driven markets.

General equipment contributes to industrial automation equipment market expansion by serving broad industries that require versatile and cost-effective automation solutions. These include packaging, assembly, logistics, and food processing, where standardized tools such as conveyors, robotic arms, and automated storage systems are widely deployed. General automation equipment enhances production speed, reduces labor dependency, and lowers operating costs by improving throughput. Its scalability allows small, medium, and large enterprises to integrate automation incrementally, adapting solutions according to their needs and budgets. Furthermore, general equipment enables real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and smoother coordination across different production stages. As businesses increasingly focus on efficiency and adaptability, the demand for general automation equipment continues to grow, driving overall market expansion steadily.

A major factor driving the industrial automation equipment market is the emphasis on cost efficiency. Automation systems reduce operational expenses by minimizing labor costs, cutting downtime, and enhancing productivity. By deploying robotics, sensors, and programmable systems, organizations streamline repetitive tasks that previously required large workforces. This reduces errors, improves material utilization, and lowers maintenance costs through predictive insights. Over time, investment in automation provides measurable returns as efficiency gains offset initial expenses. Companies across industries recognize automation as a sustainable strategy for long-term profitability. As market competition intensifies, businesses prioritize reducing overhead while maintaining output, leading to accelerated adoption of industrial automation equipment as a central pillar of operational and financial efficiency.

Workplace safety is a critical driver for the adoption of industrial automation equipment. Hazardous industries such as chemicals, construction, and mining face significant risks to workers, including exposure to dangerous substances, heavy machinery accidents, and extreme conditions. Automation equipment reduces direct human involvement in such tasks by introducing robots, automated handling systems, and remote monitoring devices. This not only lowers accident rates but also ensures compliance with occupational safety standards. Improved safety results in fewer workplace injuries, reduced liability, and higher employee morale. By replacing manual labor in high-risk operations, organizations demonstrate responsibility while enhancing overall efficiency. Therefore, safety concerns play a pivotal role in expanding the demand for automation technologies across multiple sectors worldwide.

Increasing demand for improved workforce productivity strongly influences industrial automation equipment adoption. Automated systems allow employees to focus on higher-value tasks instead of repetitive or physically exhausting activities. By reallocating human resources to areas such as problem solving, decision making, and innovation, organizations strengthen competitive advantage while maintaining efficient operations. Industrial automation tools reduce fatigue, minimize errors, and enhance overall accuracy of production processes. This balance of human intelligence and automated efficiency results in higher output and improved quality. Workforce optimization through automation supports business models that require faster delivery cycles and continuous operation. As global competition intensifies, productivity gains achieved through automation remain a crucial growth factor driving market development.

Consistency in production output drives organizations to adopt industrial automation equipment. Manual processes often introduce variability that affects product quality and customer satisfaction. Automation ensures uniformity by executing tasks with precision, controlled timing, and reliable repetition. This is particularly important for industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, where small deviations can lead to compliance failures or recalls. Automated equipment enforces strict standards, maintains process integrity, and reduces rework or waste. Consistency also enhances brand reputation by delivering dependable products to customers. As industries increasingly prioritize standardized results to meet market expectations, the assurance of reliable and uniform operations fuels ongoing demand for industrial automation solutions across multiple sectors worldwide.

What are the major product types in the Industrial Automation Equipment Market?

Professional Equipment

General Equipment

What are the main applications of the Industrial Automation Equipment Market?

Automotive

Semiconductor

Food and Beverage

Mining

Petrochemical

Electricity

Medicine

Who are the key players in the Industrial Automation Equipment Market?

Tokyo Electron

Lam Research

ASM Pacific Technology

Fanuc

Yaskawa

KuKa Ag

ABB Ltd

Kawasaki

DMG Mori Seiki

Trumpf

Okuma

JTEKT

Jingwei Textile Machinery

Saurer

KLA

Applied Materials

ASML

Which region dominates the Industrial automation equipment market?

The major global producers of Industrial Automation Equipment are Applied Materials, ASML, Tokyo Electron, Lam Research and KLA, in terms of production regions, North America, Europe, China, Japan accounted for 90% of the market share,

In terms of product type, professional equipment is the largest segment, with 70% of the market share, in terms of applications, the automotive industry market share is the largest, with about 33%, followed by the electronics industry, food and beverage,metal mining and petrochemical.

North America emphasizes advanced automation for enhancing productivity in established manufacturing and process industries, while Europe focuses on sustainability, compliance, and integration of green automation practices.

Asia-Pacific remains a high-growth region where rapid industrialization, large-scale production facilities, and rising labor costs drive strong demand for both professional and general automation equipment.

What are some related markets to the Industrial automation equipment market?:

- Factory Automation (FA) Equipment Market was valued at USD 560360 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 835620 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

- Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market revenue was USD 137150 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 224400 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the review period (2023-2029).

- Non-standard Automation Equipment Market

- Cables for Industrial Automation Market was valued at USD 2959 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4690 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

- Industrial Automation Switches Market

- Industrial Services market is projected to grow from USD 475.7 Million in 2024 to USD 623 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.

- Industrial Automation Cable Market was valued at USD 9198 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 14360 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

- Digital Process Automation market is projected to grow from USD 7215.7 Million in 2024 to USD 11770 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period.

- In-plant Logistics Automation Market was estimated to be worth USD 21400 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 56860 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

- Building Automation Market

- Linear Actuators for Automation Market was valued at USD 8853 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 12140 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

