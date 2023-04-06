Online Food Delivery Market to Hit $505.50 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online food delivery market size is expected to reach USD 505.50 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc. Smartphones allow users to easily browse a list of restaurants and place orders with their chosen restaurants. Improved connectivity and smartphone access are expected to enable market players to expand their presence in untapped markets, thereby increasing their customer base. Online food ordering through mobile applications allows users to connect with restaurants and provide relevant feedback essential to enhancing the food and delivery quality.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The platform-to-consumer segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. According to industry reports, email marketing is a successful marketing in the U.S. that can help restaurants to connect with their users.

Food delivery giants can also send newsletter updates, to share their blog content and encourage users to follow them across their social media channels.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030 owing to increasing urbanization, rapid expansion in food delivery services, and the growing number of dual-income families across China and India .

region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030 owing to increasing urbanization, rapid expansion in food delivery services, and the growing number of dual-income families across and . Restaurants are adopting software technologies that allow customers to order and pay at the table using their smartphones and other devices. These developments and initiatives would contribute to the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Platform to Consumer, Restaurant to Consumer), By Region (North America, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Online Food Delivery Market Growth & Trends

The soaring rate of smartphone adoption is driving new users to adopt online food ordering services, thereby contributing to market growth. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of restaurants worldwide along with the widening usage of cloud-based technology and growing acceptance of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) services. Owing to the pandemic, many packaged food services and restaurants chose online sales channels to meet consumer needs. As a result, the added benefit of installing POS systems to precisely identify customer preferences and sales trends is expected to augment the market's growth.

However, unstable market prices are one of the key restraints of the market. Food prices in the online food delivery services market are highly volatile and are subject to several factors in the food industry. Online food delivery service businesses may find it difficult to keep track of market prices and develop a suitable pricing model.

Most delivery platforms make money through revenue streams such as customer delivery fees per order, in-app advertising, customer service fees, restaurant commission fees, and tips to drivers. Among these factors, restaurant commission fees are the most contentious as restaurants may increase the rate of their food due to higher commissions charged by online delivery platforms. These costs are further passed on to customers in terms of service charges, which are expected to drive the customer away from a particular restaurant due to high food prices.

Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global online food delivery market based on type and region:

Online Food Delivery Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Restaurant to Consumer

Platform to Consumer

Online Food Delivery Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Online Food Delivery Market

Delivery Hero SE

DoorDash

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Ele.me (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Grubhub

McDonald's

Deliveroo

Papa John's International, Inc.

Pizza Hut

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Uber Technologies Inc.

Waiter.com, Inc.

Zomato Ltd.

