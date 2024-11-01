One Road, a new song by the BRI Band

NANCHANG, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC):

"I come from Africa, you come from Asia, he comes from Europe, she comes from America, the Belt and Road brings us together…" these lyrics are extracted from a popular song written by the faculty and international students of Nanchang Hangkong University, named One Road. This melodic and upbeat song, whose lyrics are both English, Chinese and Arabic, is also one of the hit songs under the University's theme of "Singing China to the World".

The Belt N' Road band was first founded in 2013. The original members of the band were Naim from Bangladesh, Singh from India and S'thabiso Mateke from Zambia. In 2015, the band was joined by Daniel, the vocalist and electric pianist from Tanzania, Niyasha, the drummer from Zimbabwe, and Abel, the bassist from Zambia. The band members of different nationalities help and learn from each other in the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and mutual progress, which is the inspiration of the band's name - "Belt N' Road". The band has been performing in different places, singing about the good life and this wonderful land, conveying the image of "Beautiful China" to the world through their songs.

"In the music video, you could see the band Belt N' Road, formed by several of our international students, sing about what they've experienced in China, their sincere wishes for China's future, and how they marvel at the rapid development here in the past decade." Liu Zhiping, a member of the Standing Committee of University's Party Committee and head of the Department of Communications, told JXICC.

A new song "One Road", Arabic flavor, do you like it? The Belt and Road brings international students from Africa, Asia and Europe together. They sing their stories and love in the Arabic flavor song, let's enjoy it right now:

