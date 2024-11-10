Stay Better in China: Bring the Practice to My Country

News provided by

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

10 Nov, 2024, 00:00 GMT

NANCHANG, China, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Mifa, a Malagasy student from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, talks about her life in China. She was amazed by the rapid development of China's countryside development, and hoped to bring the practice to her country.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwBGfYRuvfQ&t=6s

Continue Reading
Stay Better in China: Bring the Practice to My Country
Stay Better in China: Bring the Practice to My Country

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwBGfYRuvfQ

Also from this source

Wow Jiangxi | Moses' City Walk in Wuyuan

Wow Jiangxi | Moses' City Walk in Wuyuan

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Wuyuan, in the city of Shangrao, Jiangxi, known as the most beautiful countryside in ...
One Road, a new song by the BRI Band

One Road, a new song by the BRI Band

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): "I come from Africa, you come from Asia, he comes from Europe, she comes from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Education

Education

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics