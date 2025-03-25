OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP TOPS 2024 TOTAL NEW BUSINESS RANKING WITH $7.7 BILLION

As reported in the recently published Global Media Agency New Business Barometer Full Year 2024 - an analysis of the global media agency marketplace from independent research company COMvergence - OMG was awarded approximately $7.7 billion in client billings – including $4.6 million in retained business - in 2024, outperforming its nearest competitor by more than $1 billion.

Notably, OMG also had the best retention rate, successfully defending 74% of its billings in review - in a year when the industry's average retention rate was only 32% - while concurrently expanding its client roster with net new wins like Amazon, Gap Inc., Goldman Sachs, HanesBrands, Michelin, Priceline, and Tim Hortons.

Looking at 2024 total new business against 2023 billings reveals a projected 2024 YoY growth rate of 10.5%1 - the highest among all global media groups – as well as an overall retention rate of 96% across all OMG clients.

The COMvergence results affirm the findings of a 2024 analysis from leading research and advisory firm Forrester in which OMG was named a "Leader". Earning the highest score among the 12 global media management groups evaluated in The Forrester Wave™: Media Management Services, Q4 2024, OMG received 5/5 scores in eight categories, including Innovation, Martech and Adtech Implementation and Media Responsibility. As reported in the evaluation, Omnicom clients noted the agency's transparent business practices, trustworthy relationships, and strength of Omni - the open operating system that supports all Omnicom agencies - technology for media and business intelligence.

The Omni advantage was evident in OMG's win/loss share as the group leveraged its Omni-powered Agency as a Platform model that enables a flexible ecosystem of talent, capabilities, and technology across all OMG agencies to win 24% of the $39 billion in business in 2024, while its share of losses was only 8%.

Commenting on the group's 2024 performance, OMG CEO Florian Adamski said "The only thing more challenging than winning a new client over a months-long pitch is re-winning the clients you have - every single day. In 2024, our 28,000 people around the world met both of those challenges, optimizing our Agency as a Platform model to deliver innovative media solutions that drive business growth and build enduring relationships - between brands and consumers, and between brands and their media agency partner - in an increasingly more complex and dynamic marketplace."

Beyond topping the global ranking, OMG was also #1 in North America, EMEA and LATAM, and in the largest advertising market (the US); and in Argentina, Bulgaria, Czechia, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, Sweden Switzerland, and Turkey.

PHD and OMD Again Dominate the Global Agency Network Rankings

OMG's best-in-class total new business ranking was fueled by powerful performances from its agency networks– PHD and OMD claiming the #1 an d #3 spots on the global network ranking.

PHD's secured its best-in-class ranking with $3.8b in total new business earned by successfully defending the $2.2b Volkswagen Group business as well as Sainsbury's , HP and the majority of its Unilever business – a performance that translated to an astonishing 83% retention rate, topping all other networks by a significant margin. Incremental wins included Priceline and David Yurman and an expanded relationship with QSR giant Restaurant Brand's International - for which it supports Burger King, Popeye's, and Tim Horton – with the addition of the Firehouse Subs franchise in the US and the Tim Horton's Canada business.

Joining PHD at the top of the global ranking with wins that included Gap Inc., MSC Cruises, AliExpress and Michelin, OMD was also the #1 agency network in North America for net new business (wins minus losses, excluding retentions).

A Strong Start to 2025

The COMvergence ranking caps a first quarter that has seen OMG and its agencies leading the industry on multiple fronts, starting at CES where the group announced a series of first-mover partnerships with Amazon, Google, Roku and TikTok that unlock consumer insights to supercharge search investment and outcomes.

Less than 30 days into the new year the trade press reported that the $550 Volkswagen China business had been awarded to PHD China. This was followed by Warner Bros Discovery naming Hearts & Science media agency of record for APAC.

Earlier this month, PHD and OMD each earned Agency of the Year titles from the leading US advertising trade publications, with Adweek naming PHD its Global Media Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year; and AdAge naming OMD USA its Media Agency of the Year.

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients, and talent. Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best-in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media agencies OMD , PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences; more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and rewarding talent experiences for the more than 28,000 people serving the world's leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe.

___________________________

1 COMvergence Global & Regional Billings Rankings Projected 2024

