OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP WRAPS CANNES AS THE MOST AWARDED AND INNOVATIVE MEDIA HOLD CO WITH 83 LIONS AND EIGHT GAME-CHANGING PARTNERSHIPS

OMG Agency OMD Is Named Media Network of the Year; PHD Takes Third Place

Group revealed collaborations with networks, platforms, and retail partners that will unlock the power of live content, conversations, and commerce to drive brand growth

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) wrapped the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as the most honored media holding company, topping the leaderboard among its peers with a total of 83 Lions, including 15 golds and two Grand Prixes.

SOURCE: Cannes Lions

Two OMG agencies - OMD and PHD - took the #1 and #3 slots on the scoreboard for the coveted Media Network of the Year honors, marking the fourth time since 2021 that an OMG agency has been named Media Network of the Year; while OMG also dominated the daily headlines coming out of the annual international event with its daily news series revealing first-mover partnerships that will advance outcomes across live media channels.

OMD Wins Media Network of the Year

For the third time since 2022, OMD was named Media Network of the Year, winning more Media Lions and earning a place on more shortlists than any other agency. Sister agency and 2020-2021 Media Network of the Year PHD claimed the #3 slot.

"Winning Media Network of the Year is always an honor – but even more so in a marketplace where media excellence also means data, CRM, content, creator, experience and commerce excellence," said OMD CEO George Manas. "This recognition tells our clients and our people that OMD is living up to the promise of We Create What's Next by reimaging and redefining the role of media as force for business growth."

Preferred Partnerships Unlock the Power of Live

Beyond seeing its agencies collect awards, OMG collected daily headlines during the 2025 Cannes festival. Over the course of a four-day news series, OMG revealed eight first-mover partnerships with leading networks, platforms and retailers enabling solution that will help Omnicom clients unlock the power of live content, conversations and commerce to drive brand growth, including: programmatic bidding on high attention moments during live sports on Disney and Sky Sports; accessing Walmart audiences to connect influencers to customer purchases on Walmart's commerce and livestream platforms; leveraging Amazon Live and Thursday Night Football signals in Amazon Marketing Cloud to reveal path-to-purchase and lifetime customer value; solutions with Meta that enhance influencer discovery and boost the power of a creator's live content; partnering with X to enable brands to tap into trending topics in real time; a first-mover capability with PayPal that enables inventory curation based on PayPal transactions; and a collaboration with Google that will allow brands to activate all-live strategies across YouTube livestreams.

High-Performance Culture Powers Success

Summing up the takeaway from OMG's week of award recognition and announcements, CEO Florian Adamski said, "OMG's success at Cannes or any of the leading international award shows, as well as our performance on industry indexes like the Effie Index and the Forrester Wave, is the result of a singular focus on meeting an agency's core responsibility to clients: creating the best possible consumer response. We've built a high-performance culture where creativity fuels innovation - and Cannes 2025 was a fantastic showcase for how that dynamic creates leading business outcomes for our clients. That's what matters - everything else is just noise."

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients, and talent. Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best -in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media agencies OMD , PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences; more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and rewarding talent experiences for the more than 26,000 people serving the world's leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe.

CONTACT: Isabelle Gauvry

isabelle.gauvry@omnicommediagroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717345/Total_Cannes_2025_chart.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667586/OMG_Logo.jpg