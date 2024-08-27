Omio prioritizes traveler's flexibility and freedom with Omio Flex in partnership with leading insurtech partner Companjon

Global transportation platform Omio expands Omio Flex, a flexible cancellation policy which allows travelers to cancel for any reason - no questions asked, no documentation required

Omio Flex is available for train, bus, and ferry ticket holders

Customers can receive up to 80% of the ticket price if cancellation is needed

The expansion is possible through Omio's partnership with insurtech Companjon

BERLIN and DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading global platform for booking trains, planes, buses, and ferries, today announces its expansion of Omio Flex, which provides the ability to cancel journey tickets. Omio Flex will now allow train, bus, and ferry ticket holders the opportunity to cancel their journeys for any reason up to two hours before departure. In the event of cancellation, the customer will receive a payment of up to 80% of the purchased fare.

Available to users located in EEA countries, Omio customers can avail of Omio Flex by selecting the fare at check-out or adding it to their booking on the Ticket Configurations page. If they later decide not to travel, they can visit the "Manage Your Booking" page and cancel the ticket. The compensation is paid directly to the customer by Omio.

The expansion of Omio Flex is possible through Omio's partnership with leading insurtech Companjon, who will serve as risk carrier, underwriter, and policy manager for the 'cancel for any reason' solution, integrating its advanced technology into Omio's booking platform and ensuring a seamless customer experience for Omio users.

Omio, President B2C Europe, Veronica Diquattro, said "At Omio, our goal is to offer seamless, convenient, and multimodal travel experiences to people worldwide. Our collaboration with Campanjon marks a major achievement as we focus on providing unmatched flexibility and convenience to our customers. Looking ahead, we plan to work closely with Companjon to improve Omio Flex by leveraging their advanced technology and valuable data insights to address the evolving demands of our users."

Companjon CEO, Matthias Naumann, said: "We are delighted to be Omio's trusted partner in helping enhance their customer experience internationally, by enabling full flexibility with our unmatched Cancel For ANY Reason solution. Omio Flex aligns with customer expectations and raises the standard of transportation services overall. We applaud Omio for their customer-centricity and look forward to our continued collaboration on Omio Flex, including the personalization of journey protection for every Omio user around the world."

Companjon, established in 2020, seeks to change the way people think about insurance. The company has experienced rapid growth over the last year, launching a variety of modernized and parametric insurtech solutions with globally recognized brands in the events and entertainment, mobility, e-commerce, and fintech sectors. Its unparalleled solution design leverages the latest technology, like machine learning and artificial intelligence, to delight its business partners' customers across 32 countries in Europe and North America.

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has been helping its customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership is servicing OTA's and mobility providers with tailored business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the United States, and Canada by train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio collaborates with over 1,000 transportation providers; customers can book in 21 languages and pay in 26 foreign currencies. Over the past decade, the Omio Group has sold more than 40 million tickets. The Omio Group employs over 400 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, and London. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them.

omio.com

About Companjon

Companjon is a leading B2B2C insurtech start-up specializing in fully digital, AI-driven embedded insurance. Its modern, end-to-end insurance solutions enable companies to delight their customers and drive more business value from stronger brand loyalty and new ancillary revenue opportunities. Companjon designs, builds, and underwrites its dynamically priced solutions on a 100% cloud-based platform capable of issuing 32,000 policies per second, integrating API gateways easily, and leveraging the latest advanced technology. It has been recognized as one of the World's Top Insurtech Companies 2024 by CNBC and one of the world's most innovative insurtechs by FinTech Global for three consecutive years (2021-2023).

Companjon seeks to change the way people think about insurance by creating seamless and positive experiences when things don't go as planned: being right there when 'life' happens. The company is registered in Ireland and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

www.companjon.com

Media Contact: Amadeus Thuener, amadeus@opnrs.com, +49 (0)176 3232479

