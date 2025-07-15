Omio partners with Transcor Data Services, taking intercity bus coverage and multimodality in the U.S. to the next level

New supply partnership brings 100s of new routes and access to major bus providers, signalling Omio's continued expansion of multimodal inventory across the United States.

BERLIN, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading global travel booking platform for multimodal transport, today announced a strategic supply partnership with Transcor Data Services (TDS), a leading backend mobility technology provider in the U.S. This new alliance significantly expands Omio's intercity bus inventory, bolstering the company's unrivalled global inventory and position as the leading booking platform for seamless, multimodal journeys.

The partnership will allow Omio to integrate more than 20 new travel service providers, encompassing 40 bus carriers with nationwide reach. Notably, this includes Peter Pan, one of the largest privately-owned motorcoach companies in the U.S., and a central player in intercity travel. Additional carriers include Baron Bus, Adirondack Trailways, C&J Bus Lines, Coach USA, Fullington, Indian Trails, Express Arrow, Jefferson Lines, New York Trailways, and Northwestern Stage Lines, among others.

The agreement, signed in June 2025, is set to take effect in Q3 2025, unlocking hundreds of new routes on the Omio platform and enhancing connectivity for millions of travellers across major metropolitan areas and rural regions. In the U.S., intercity bus travel remains a vital transportation mode, catering to short and long-distance journeys. The integration of TDS' MMC carrier network offers travellers affordable, reliable, and sustainable alternatives for domestic travel.

The partnership with Transcor Data Services marks another significant milestone in Omio's global growth trajectory and sustained U.S. expansion - a market in which the company has been operating since 2020, This year so far, Omio has onboarded more than 50 airlines and hundreds of ground transportation partners, reinforcing its commitment to offering unparalleled inventory and customer choice.

In 2025, Omio connects travellers to over 2,300 transport providers across 45 countries, spanning Europe, North America and Southeast Asia. With this integration, Omio continues to drive its global mission of radically simplifying how people move, bringing together trains, flights, buses and ferries into a single, intuitive platform.

"It is our mission to make transport choices radically simple and empower all travellers with the ability to control and make considered travel decisions. We are excited to partner with Transcor Data Services, through which we will significantly expand our intercity bus coverage, in support of our growing multimodal inventory in the U.S.", commented Veronica Diquattro, President B2C and Supply at Omio.

"At TDS, we believe the most powerful partnerships are built on shared purpose and mutual value creation," said Terry Cordell, CEO of Transcor Data Services. "Collaborating with Omio allows us to scale our impact across the U.S. by connecting more carriers to more travellers—seamlessly, efficiently, and at scale. Together, we're modernizing how the industry connects with people and how people connect with opportunity. This partnership is a testament to the strength of collaboration in shaping the future of mobility."

Media Contact

Amy Van Schalkwyk, amy.vanschalkwyk@thisisnovos.com

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada and Southeast Asia by train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 80,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, London and Bangalore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com

About Transcor Data Services

Transcor Data Services ("TDS") delivers next-generation, multimodal mobility technology to the ground transportation industry, driving efficiency, revenue growth, and seamless customer experiences. As a fully integrated solutions provider, TDS offers advanced platform applications and consulting services that power dynamic routing, intelligent pricing, capacity and revenue management, and multi-carrier integrations. TDS currently manages over 10 million route options across four countries. Learn more at tds.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437023/5413478/Omio_Logo.jpg