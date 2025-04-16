Omio Expands Inventory in Six Southeast Asian Countries, Strengthening its Position as the Leading Global Travel Booking Platform

The first phase of Omio's expansion in Southeast Asia has unlocked over 14,000 bus routes from more than 1,800 transportation providers across Singapore , Vietnam , Thailand , Malaysia , Indonesia , and Cambodia

BERLIN, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading multi-modal travel booking platform, today announced its growing inventory in Southeast Asia. This marks a significant step in Omio's global expansion plans and mission to digitise travel.

Adding to Omio's flight options in this region, international travellers can now seamlessly search, compare, and book tickets for over 14,000 bus routes from 1,800 local transportation providers across six Southeast Asian countries: Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

Omio will add ferry and rail services to the platform over the following months, aiming for comprehensive multi-modal coverage to be available before Q4 2025, just in time for the peak season of SEA travel.

Travel Information and Support in Your Language, All in One App

Travellers looking to explore the vibrant Southeast Asia region benefit from an unmatched booking experience, which includes navigating in their local languages, paying in their preferred currency and payment method, and selecting a seat via Omio's Seat Map feature, along with 24/7 Customer Support.

Unifying Travel Across the Globe

The Asia-Pacific region is the second-largest tourist destination in the world, following Europe, with Southeast Asia attracting approximately 120 million inbound tourists each year. Building on its presence in Europe and North America, Southeast Asia has added a new dimension to Omio's global inventory and reflects the company's mission to make travel by train, flight, bus, and ferry easy and enjoyable everywhere in the world. Omio now operates in 45 countries across three continents. With millions of bookable routes and 80,000 tickets sold daily, Omio is the leading global source of inventory for multi-modal travel.

Veronica Diquattro, President B2C Europe & Supply at Omio, comments:

"Our offering radically simplifies the travel experience for international travellers in this vibrant key travel region. The transportation landscape in Southeast Asia – particularly for bus travel – is incredibly fragmented and complex for international visitors to navigate. We are excited to help them explore this beautiful region with ease, and we are working tirelessly to integrate further regional mobility providers into our travel platform to create an unparalleled multi-modal inventory for travellers to search and book."

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada and Southeast Asia by train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 80,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, London and Bangalore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com

