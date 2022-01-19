Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Size Worth $49.5 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global omics-based clinical trials market size is anticipated to reach USD 49.5 billion by 2030, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. Omics has turned out to be the most advanced approach in molecular research. It includes all the field of biological sciences that ends with the suffix - omics. Various disciplines can be classified as omics such as proteomics, genomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics. The outbreak of coronavirus accelerated the adoption of new approaches, models, and technology in clinical trials, this has positively impacted market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By phase type, phase II segment held the largest market share in 2021 with a share of 37.8% due to the major number of phase II omics-based ongoing clinical trials

Based on the study design, interventional studies had the highest market share in 2021 since, among the three types of studies, interventional studies accounted for a larger number of clinical trials, especially in oncology

The oncology segment dominated the indication segment in 2021 owing to the rising research attention in the field and increasing demand for omics-based clinical trials for early detection and prevention of the disease

North America is expected to maintain its lead in the market over the forecast period owing to technological advancements, rising R&D, and the presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology players in the region

Read 180 page market research report, "Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Study Design, By Indication, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", by Grand View Research

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused havoc and has disrupted almost every sector of industry. Initially, the outbreak has negatively impacted the ecosystem of clinical trials and affected many ongoing studies for numerous indications. However, in the second half of 2020, researchers started developing innovative therapeutics and vaccines against COVID-19, which has supported the market recovery and growth, and continuance of business by CROs. There has been an increase in the clinical trials activity with oncology trials attaining historically high levels. The extensive research for understanding the COVID-19 infection has turned the attention to the application of omics-based studies.

For instance, in June 2021, a group of researchers at University Hospital Tuebingen initiated a clinical trial on comparative genetic and immune response analysis of different COVID-19 vaccine candidates using a multi-omics approach. The growing application of spatial OMICS, for the identification of biomarkers, is a major factor boosting the growth of the market. To study the efficacy and toxicity of the drug, spatial OMICS play a major role and have simplified drug discovery and development. Biomarker identification along with the clinical application is widely used in drug development and discovery. Biomarkers are used to identify the pathway of the diseases and the progression and help to understand the cause.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiac disorders and the increasing demand for omics-based clinical trials in developing countries are boosting the market's growth. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. In 2018 alone, there were an estimated 1,735,350 new diagnoses and 609,640 cancer-related deaths. Single-cell multi-OMIC analysis is a novel tool that is opening doors in cancer drug development and further advance the current treatment options. The market is also driven by a rising number of biologics, demand for advanced technologies, and the need for personalized medicines and orphan drugs. Additionally, growing biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry have propelled the demand for non-invasive instruments, full applications for single-cell multi-omics technology, and conventional labs are bolstering future market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global omics-based clinical trials market on the basis of phase, study design, indication, and region:

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Phase I



Phase II



Phase III



Phase IV

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Interventional Studies



Observational Studies



Expanded Access Studies

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Oncology



Cardiology



Respiratory Diseases



Skin Diseases



CNS Diseases



Immunology



Genetic Diseases (includes the rare diseases)



Others (includes ophthalmic, ear diseases, etc)

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market

Parexel International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

Charles River Laboratory

ICON plc

SGS SA

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Covance Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Rebus Bio

