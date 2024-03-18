OMD AGAIN NAMED BEST PERFORMING GLOBAL MEDIA NETWORK

Omnicom Media Group Agency Takes Top Slot in RECMA Diagnostics Report

for Seventh Consecutive Edition, Reinforcing Its Lead in the Marketplace

"OMD confirms its leadership, far ahead of its direct competitors"

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest edition of the highly regarded Network Diagnostics report from RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide has been named the best performing global media network overall, marking the seventh consecutive edition over the past three years in which OMD had topped the Diagnostics report.

Source: RECMA Diagnostics report, March 2024

The bi-annual RECMA Diagnostics report is based on the evaluation of 684 agencies in 45 markets. Utilizing 19 KPIs to evaluate vitality and structure, the report offers an assessment index that goes beyond typical quantitative metrics such as new business wins or billings volume alone to also consider criteria such as client portfolio and relationship stability; digital, data & analytics and content resources; and homogeneity across geographies. Participating agencies are ranked both numerically by "quali-points" and by the following profiles: Dominant, High Profile, Very Good Profile, Good Profile and Average Profile.

As revealed in the report, OMD has not only earned the top ranking, but repeated a phenomenon first recorded in the October 2023 report in which the score differential between OMD and the second ranked agency is the same as the spread between the second and eighth ranked agencies - a performance that led RECMA to declare that "OMD has no direct competitor today" among global media agency networks, describing the network as "one strong leader." Continuing that theme in the latest report, RECMA describes OMD as "confirming its leadership, far ahead of its direct competitors."

Breaking down the KPIs, OMD earned #1 rankings for competitiveness in new business pitches, client profile, and digital, data & analytics and content expertise. Once again ranked #1 in EMEA, OMD's "dominance continues" as it widened its lead over the #2 ranked network in the region. Globally, OMD is ranked Dominant in 10 markets.

Looking across the three-year performance window covered in the March 2024 Diagnostics report, among the Top 4 agencies of 2021, OMD is the only increasing agency. Over a much longer period, 10 years, OMD is also the only top agencies from 2014 to have progressed, as competitors from that time, have all decreased.

Commenting on OMD's record-breaking showing, OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas says, "These results demonstrate OMD's ability to combine platform, people, and process to create what's next for our clients. Every day, in every OMD office, we are delivering modern media solutions -enabled by our parent company's Agency as a Platform approach that connects media, content and commerce; activated by our industry leading talent around the globe; and operationalized through Omni, Omnicom's open operating system, to unlock growth for our clients."

The RECMA Network Diagnostics Report marks the latest in a streak of wins and accolades for OMD over the past year, including being named global media AOR for Burberry, Under Armour and Vans'; and media AOR for Beiersdorf in North America and Europe; topping the June 2023 RECMA Competitiveness in Pitches Report ; and earning its sixth consecutive #1 rankings from both the RECMA 2022 Billings Report and the COMvergence 2022 Billings Report, both published in July 2023.

About OMD Worldwide

OMD Worldwide, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is the world's largest media network with more than 12,000 people working in over 100 countries, OMD has been ranked the best performing global media network overall according to Research Company Evaluating Media Agencies (RECMA) and the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364633/RECMA_March_2024.jpg