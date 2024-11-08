OMD AGAIN NAMED BEST PERFORMING GLOBAL MEDIA NETWORK

Omnicom Media Group Agency Takes Top Slot in RECMA Diagnostics Report for Eighth Consecutive Edition, Reinforcing Its Lead in the Marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest edition of the highly regarded Network Diagnostics report from RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide has been named the best performing global media network overall, marking the eight consecutive edition in which OMD had topped the Diagnostics report.

Source: RECMA

The bi-annual RECMA Diagnostics report is based on the evaluation of 686 agencies in 45 markets. Utilizing 19 KPIs to evaluate vitality and structure, the report offers an assessment index that goes beyond typical quantitative metrics such as new business wins or billings volume alone to also consider criteria such as client portfolio and relationship stability; digital, data & content resources; and homogeneity across geographies. Participating agencies are ranked both numerically by "quali-points" and by the following profiles: Dominant, High Profile, Very Good Profile, Good Profile and Average Profile.

In addition to earning the top ranking, OMD has widened the gap between its score and the second ranked agency to almost twice the spread between the second and eighth ranked agencies.

Noting that OMD is the only agency among the 2021 top five to have increased its quali-share over the three-year period covered in the report – while it's direct competitors have decreased - RECMA reiterates its declarations from the October 2023 and March 2024 diagnostic reports, saying "OMD has no direct competitor today" among global media agency networks, describing the network as "one strong leader" ahead of the agencies tied for second place and "a tight 7-agency pack." Continuing that theme, RECMA describes OMD's latest showing as "confirming its leadership, far ahead of its direct competitors."

Breaking down the KPIs, OMD earned #1 rankings for competitiveness in new business pitches; digital, data & content resources; client profile; and network homogeneity across geographies. Ranked #1 overall in EMEA and North America, OMD also earned "Dominant" rankings in nine local markets – the most of any network – including Australia, Germany, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Turkey and the UK.

Distilling the data into a succinct take-away, RECMA concludes that "OMD is currently an unchallenged leader."

Commenting on another record-breaking showing, OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas says, "We've entered a new era of agency/client relationships in which the bar has been raised from transactional to transformational - and by that, I mean we must be partners in accelerating our clients' business ambitions. As these results demonstrate, OMD – powered by the Omni open operating system and enabled by OMG's Agency as a Platform model that connects media, content, and commerce - has the talent, tools, and technology to cross this higher bar, collaborating with our clients to co-create solutions that unlock growth and secure lasting competitive advantage."

The RECMA Network Diagnostics Report marks the latest in a streak of wins and accolades for OMD over the past year, including winning the $600 million media AOR assignment for Gap Inc.; earning Media Network of the Year honors at Cannes; being named Global Media Network of the Year by leading advertising trade publication Campaign; topping RECMA's May 2024 Competitiveness in Pitches report; securing the highest ranking of any individual global media agency network on the Effie Index; and earning its seventh consecutive #1 ranking in the COMvergence 2023 Billings Report published in July 2024.

About OMD

OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is the world's largest media agency network with more than 12,000 people working in over 100 countries.

Omnicom Media Group is the media services division of leading global marketing communications company Omnicom (NYSE: OMC).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552081/RECMA_DIAGNOSTICS_November_2024.jpg