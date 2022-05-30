OKX partners with Everdome metaverse ahead of its land auction

OKX is entering the metaverse with Everdome.

SEYCHELLES, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading cryptocurrency app OKX today announced it has acquired a substantial land holding in Everdome, the hyper-realistic metaverse, marking its first foray into the metaverse. As one of Everdome's premier partners, OKX joins a global partnership that is leading innovation in the metaverse space.

OKX will work with the Everdome team to bring their partners and others into the metaverse to design unique cultural programming and innovative experiences that surprise and delight. OKX will also design interactive experiences that will help Everdome participants deepen their education and understanding of crypto and the overall web3 ecosystem.

To celebrate its foray into the metaverse, OKX will also be giving five plots of land in the Everdome metaverse away to fans.

As a tier-1 crypto exchange with $1.5B average daily trading volume, OKX is a major player in the market. Under the new marketing leadership of OKX Global CMO Haider Rafique the company has set its sights on expanding its top-tier status in Asia globally by becoming one of crypto's most beloved brands.

Most recently, OKX has announced partnerships with Manchester City Football Club, the McLaren F1 Racing Team and F1 fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo with the objective of supercharging the fan experience and educating fans so that they can invest responsibly.

Speaking to OKX entering the metaverse with Everdome, OKX CMO Haider Rafique said, "OKX is excited to extend Everdome as a key partner, and is thrilled to be one of the first and largest landowners in the Everdome metaverse. Everdome will enable OKX to create immersive experiences within their metaverse, ones that are yet to be seen in such a partnership. We ultimately want to show the world what living on Mars could look like and ways we would transact and trade on the red planet."

Rob Gryn, CEO and Founder of Everdome and Metahero, said of the new partnership that, "OKX is an exciting and exceptional new partner for Everdome, who we're thrilled to have on board. The collaboration between Everdome and OKX will enable us to elevate the metaverse and web3 journey even further, delivering deeply immersive experiences that leverage photorealistic graphics to blur the boundaries between the connected and real worlds."

OKX is a place where people can trade, invest, and hold thousands of cryptos, digital assets and collectibles. The company is experiencing incredible growth. In 2021, the total trading volume on the platform increased more than 700%, while the number of trades executed on the platform increased 480%.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange and a self-custody ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million users in over 180 international markets, our fast, secure and efficient platform is the exchange of choice for retail and professional investors globally.

Since 2017, OKX has grown into a global community of people who share a common interest in the power of crypto and decentralized finance. We empower people to learn, trade, game and explore everything crypto within an expansive ecosystem of wealth creation opportunities. Beyond the OKX Exchange, MetaX is our DeFi portal into the world of Web 3.0, metaverse gaming, NFTs and the decentralized economy.

To learn more about OKX visit: https://www.okx.com/

OKX social media: Twitter , LinkedIn , Telegram

About Everdome

Everdome is creating the most hyper-realistic metaverse. Bringing brands and users together in a digital-life meets real-world experience, all with the purpose of interconnecting the digital and physical worlds seamlessly - ultimately creating the most realistic web3 experience.

