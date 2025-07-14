OKX Integrates PayPal to Enable Users to Fund and Purchase Crypto Across Europe

VALLETTA, Malta, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, today announced a new integration with PayPal, enabling OKX users to seamlessly make crypto purchases and deposits across the European Economic Area (EEA) using PayPal. This reinforces OKX's commitment to delivering secure, localized, and user-friendly payment solutions to its European user base.

Starting today, users can fund their OKX accounts using a variety of funding sources made available by PayPal, including PayPal balance, linked bank accounts, debit cards, and credit cards. The integration streamlines access to digital assets with no additional setup required after linking their OKX and PayPal accounts.

Key features of the integration include:

Frictionless Funding: Fund your OKX balance instantly using your preferred PayPal payment method.

Trusted platforms: Pay with PayPal on OKX and enjoy the simplicity of a familiar and trusted payment method.

Localised Access: Available across the EEA and fully aligned with OKX's MiCA-compliant framework for regulated digital asset services.

Seamless Connection: Link your PayPal account to OKX in just a few clicks, enabling smooth onboarding and fast transactions.

To celebrate the launch, OKX is offering zero fees on all crypto purchases either made with PayPal or when an OKX account is funded by PayPal for a limited time. This exclusive, one-month campaign is available only to users in the EEA and reflects OKX's ongoing commitment to reducing barriers to crypto adoption in the region.

"Integrating with PayPal is a major step in our mission to make crypto more accessible to everyone," said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. "PayPal is a household name in Europe and beyond, and integrating their trusted payment solutions helps us deliver a seamless experience that meets the evolving needs of our users."

"PayPal is on a journey of revolutionizing commerce and one way we are doing that is by marrying our belief in choice with access to digital assets," said Samba Natarajan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe, PayPal. "By integrating PayPal with OKX in EEA, we are expanding where our users can use our familiar, trusted platform to purchase cryptocurrency directly or fund accounts used for purchases of digital currencies throughout the region."

The integration follows OKX's recent MiCA registration in Europe, a key regulatory milestone that strengthens its position in the region and supports its long-term strategy to offer regulated, localized digital asset services in key European markets.

