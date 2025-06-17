OKX Launches Regulated Crypto Exchanges in Germany and Poland

Moritz Putzhammer named General Manager for Central Europe and the Nordics, and Gabriel Manduca appointed General Manager for the Eastern Part of Europe

VALETTA, Malta, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and onchain technology company, today announced the official launch of its fully regulated centralized crypto exchanges in Germany and Poland, reinforcing its strategic expansion across Europe. The launches bring deep liquidity, low fees, and access to over 270 cryptocurrencies—including more than 60 crypto-Euro pairs to users in both countries, all within a secure, compliant, and user-centric framework.

To support its regional expansion, OKX has appointed Moritz Putzhammer as General Manager for Central Europe and the Nordics, and Gabriel Manduca as General Manager for Eastern EU. Both leaders bring extensive experience in centralized and decentralized finance (CeFi and DeFi) and will be responsible for driving growth, local operations, and regulatory engagement in their respective regions.

"Launching fully regulated platforms in Germany and Poland represents a major advancement in OKX's European expansion strategy," said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. "Germany and Poland are key growth markets in the EU, and our license allows us to tailor our products and services to meet the specific needs of users in each country, delivering greater value, enhanced security, and more efficient access to customers. With experienced leaders like Moritz and Gabriel driving our regional operations, we're well-positioned to accelerate adoption by providing advanced trading tools, deep liquidity, and a strong commitment to transparency and compliance."

Users in both Germany and Poland can now access OKX's fully regulated, localized platforms offering spot trading, staking, automated trading bots, and a wide range of advanced features. The platforms support seamless Euro deposits and withdrawals, making it easier than ever to access crypto markets. In addition, customers benefit from a fully localized experience across the website, app, and customer support, along with intuitive tools like simplified buy/sell options, designed to make crypto more accessible for all.

Earn products, automated trading bots, and a roadmap of localized features designed specifically for European users are also available in both markets. The platforms aim to meet the needs of both retail and institutional customers, offering a competitive edge through product depth, regulatory integrity, and market responsiveness.

To celebrate the launches, OKX hosted exclusive events in Berlin and Warsaw, including the premiere of Mild Mild West, a short film that reimagines outdated perceptions of crypto as the "wild west" and underscores the industry's ongoing shift toward regulation and trust.

OKX continues to lead the industry in transparency with 31 consecutive monthly Proof of Reserves reports and holds MiCA licensing in Europe, being among the first global exchanges to meet the region's evolving regulatory standards.

With its expanding footprint, OKX is set to become a dominant force in the European crypto market, offering unparalleled access, reliability, and innovation across the continent.

