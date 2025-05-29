O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2025 Demonstrated Steady Evolution of the O-RAN Ecosystem

O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFests focus on testing and integration to accelerate the development of O-RAN based products and solutions

The O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2025 advanced O-RAN technology and procedures for testing, deployment and operation of carrier-grade networks

The PlugFest was co-hosted by 22 operators, OTICs, and academic and research institutions in 19 labs around the globe

A total of 69 companies and institutions participated, with some involved in multiple venues

BONN, Germany, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The O-RAN ALLIANCE (O-RAN) today announced successful completion of the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2025.

O-RAN PlugFests are designed to accelerate the development of products and solutions based on O-RAN specifications by offering structured testing and integration opportunities in a neutral and collaborative environment.

At each O-RAN PlugFest, participants advance O-RAN-based technology and procedures for testing, deployment and operation of carrier-grade open, intelligent and virtualized Radio Access Networks (RAN).

Participants at the O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2025 demonstrated progress in diverse areas, including:

Automated, cloud-native RAN deployment & testing

AI-powered test automation with intelligent report analysis and automated test generation, enabled by Large Language Models (LLM)

Intelligent RAN energy savings of 25 to 30%, enabled by rApps on Non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (Non-RT RIC)

Intelligent network efficiency and service assurance, enabled by cell on-off switching rApp and xApp combined with traffic steering xApp

Integration of open-source O-RAN components from multiple open-source communities in O-RAN networks

Validation of transport network behavior under congestion and impairments for different deployment options

E2E network performance testing in various scenarios

Efficient cooperation enabling consistent and repeatable testing across labs and regions

O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2025 was hosted by 22 operators, Open Testing and Integration Centers (OTICs) and vendor-independent institutions. It took place in 8 venues and 19 labs around the world. It was conducted from February to May 2025 with a total of 69 participants, some of which participated at more than one venue.

"O-RAN Global PlugFests play a vital role in accelerating innovation built on O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications," said Chih-Lin I, Co-chair of O-RAN ALLIANCE's Technical Steering Committee and China Mobile Chief Scientist, Wireless Technologies, China Mobile Research Institute. "Each PlugFest showcases the steady evolution of the O-RAN ecosystem, highlighting progress across a wide range of technologies, solutions, and services that enhance RAN deployment and operations. It's particularly encouraging to see that the progress of O-RAN intelligence and automation capabilities has been gaining momentum. A big thank you to all hosts, labs and participants for their great efforts."

Participants in O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2025

O-RAN ALLIANCE appreciates high interest from the community in testing and integration at the O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2025 and would like to recognize hosts, labs and participants, including:

Acentury, Airspan Networks, AT&T, Auray Technology, Battelle, CableLabs, Calnex Solutions, Capgemini Engineering, Deutsche Telekom, Digital Catapult, EANTC, Ericsson, EURECOM, Fujitsu, highstreet technologies, i14y Lab, Iowa State University, Juniper Networks, Keysight Technologies, Lenovo, LIONS Technology, LITE-ON Technology, Metanoia Communications, MTI, Nokia, North Carolina State University, Northeastern University, Nvidia, Pegatron, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Rakuten Mobile, Rakuten Symphony, Rimedo Labs, Rohde & Schwarz, Rutgers University, Sera Network, Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Software Radio Systems, Supermicro, Telefonica, University of Utah, University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory, University of Tokyo, Verizon, VIAVI Solutions, Virginia Polytechnical Institute and State University, Vodafone, VVDN Technologies, Wind River Systems, Xelera Technologies, YRP R&D Promotion Committee.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

