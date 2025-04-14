NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update: NYSE President reassures U.S. market infrastructure is resilient

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

14 Apr, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 14th

  • Policy questions continued over the weekend after comments from President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
  • The S&P 500 is up early Monday after tariff adjustments last week led to record volatility on Wall Street.
  • NYSE President Lynn Martin recently assured the trading community that the NYSE has, "met the challenge posed by recent volatility."

Read NYSE President Lynn Martin's CNBC Op-ed Here

Opening Bell
MSNBC Films, Sky Studios, Paradine Productions, and White Horse Pictures celebrate the upcoming premiere of documentary series, "David Frost Vs."

Closing Bell
Executives and guests of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) celebrate World Quantum Day

