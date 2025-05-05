NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 5th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Warren Buffett told investors over the weekend at the company's annual meeting that he is going to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) at the end of this year. Buffet will remain as chairman with Greg Abel replacing him as CEO.

replacing him as CEO. Stocks are pointing to a lower open early Monday after the S&P 500 extended its win streak Friday to the longest stretch of consecutive gains in just over two decades.

The Federal Reserve will deliver a decision on interest rates Wednesday and the central bank is expected to keep borrowing costs steady.

Opening Bell

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VTMX) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Constellation Brand (NYSE: STZ) celebrates Cinco de Mayo

