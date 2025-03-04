NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on March 4th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + TARGET & BEST BUY HIGHLIGHT RETAIL EARNINGS

Target (NYSE: TGT) earnings beat Q4 expectations, led by increase in comparable sales

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) beats Q4 estimates, sees sales uptick and dividend boost

Stock futures are edging higher, recovering from yesterday's declines

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633276/NYSE_Mar_4_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5197652/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg