NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + TARGET & BEST BUY HIGHLIGHT RETAIL EARNINGS

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

04 Mar, 2025, 13:55 GMT

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on March 4th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + TARGET & BEST BUY HIGHLIGHT RETAIL EARNINGS

  • Target (NYSE: TGT) earnings beat Q4 expectations, led by increase in comparable sales
  • Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) beats Q4 estimates, sees sales uptick and dividend boost
  • Stock futures are edging higher, recovering from yesterday's declines

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633276/NYSE_Mar_4_Market_Update.mp4
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5197652/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR MARCH 3RD

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR MARCH 3RD

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. The NYSE façade was illuminated...
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + RARE DISEASE DAY AWARENESS

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + RARE DISEASE DAY AWARENESS

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Dr. Kinnari Patel, President,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Retail

Retail

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics