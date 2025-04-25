NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE President congratulates new SEC Chair Paul Atkins

New York Stock Exchange

25 Apr, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Yesterday, NYSE President Lynn Martin congratulated newly sworn-in SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, supporting his longstanding views on the markets.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 25th

  • In an article on LinkedIn, NYSE President Lynn Martin wrote that she looks forward to working closely with Atkins and others in Washington D.C. to "create an environment that ensures our capital markets remain the envy of the world."
  • This week's three-day stock rally is taking a pause early Friday. This comes after the S&P 500 gained 6.3% from Tuesday to Thursday.
  • As earnings season ramps up, Alphabet reported better than expected results after the market closed Thursday. Its shares jumped about 5% in extended hours.

Opening Bell
The Arbor Day Foundation celebrates the Arbor Day national holiday, a day to appreciate and acknowledge all that the simple act of planting a tree provides for our communities and ecosystems.

Closing Bell
LogProstyle Inc. (NYSE American: LGPS) celebrates its listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Read NYSE President Lynn Martin's LinkedIn Article Here

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

