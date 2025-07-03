NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + June Jobs Report in focus

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
03 Jul, 2025, 12:55 GMT
NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 3rd
- S&P 500 rallied to a record close on Wednesday
- The House prepares to vote on President Trump's megabill, which was approved by the Senate earlier this week
- Investors are closely monitoring the June jobs report, which comes out ahead of market open
Opening Bell
Sail4th 250 kicks off the one-year countdown to America's 250th anniversary celebration in The Port of New York and New Jersey on July 4, 2026
Closing Bell
Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) celebrates the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks
