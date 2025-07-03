NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + June Jobs Report in focus

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

03 Jul, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 3rd

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + June Jobs Report in focus

  • S&P 500 rallied to a record close on Wednesday
  • The House prepares to vote on President Trump's megabill, which was approved by the Senate earlier this week
  • Investors are closely monitoring the June jobs report, which comes out ahead of market open

Opening Bell
Sail4th 250 kicks off the one-year countdown to America's 250th anniversary celebration in The Port of New York and New Jersey on July 4, 2026

Closing Bell
Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) celebrates the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724323/NYSE_Market_Update_July_3.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + House votes on Trump's megabill

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + House votes on Trump's megabill

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE led globally in total capital raised during first half of 2025

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE led globally in total capital raised during first half of 2025

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics