NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + first half trade to end with S&P 500 up 5.2% this year

30 Jun, 2025, 13:01 GMT

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

  • S&P coming off record close, and is up 5.2% this year
  • Republican-controlled Senate advances President Trump's tax cut and spending bill
  • Canada walks back Digital Services Tax after President Trump cuts off trade talks

Opening Bell
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to celebrate its 25th Anniversary of Founding.

Closing Bell
NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations celebrates the critical role the investor relations profession plays in our capital markets

