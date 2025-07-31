Nscale, Aker ASA and OpenAI to establish Stargate Norway

FORNEBU, Norway, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to today's stock exchange notice from Aker ASA ("Aker") where Nscale Global Holdings Ltd. ("Nscale"), Aker and OpenAI announced the launch of Stargate Norway: an advanced AI infrastructure project in Narvik, Northern Norway.

The AI facility will be located in Kvandal, just outside Narvik and will be owned by a 50/50 joint venture between Nscale and Aker to be formed through wholly owned subsidiaries following the planned merger of Aker Horizons Holding AS and Aker MergerCo AS. Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Horizons ASA on 9 May 2025 for terms of the merger. Completion of the joint venture is subject to agreed-upon closing conditions.

