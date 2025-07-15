Aker Horizons ASA: Half-year results 2025

FORNEBU, Norway, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA (OSE: "AKH"), a developer of green energy and industry, today announced results for the first half of 2025.

In the first half of 2025, Aker Horizons announced structural changes to the group. On 9 May 2025, Aker Horizons announced a proposed merger of its subsidiary Aker Horizons Holding with Aker MergerCo, a subsidiary of Aker ASA, against consideration in the form of shares in Aker ASA and cash. Aker Horizons Holding encompasses all business activities of the Aker Horizons group, including its shareholding in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC), the investments in Mainstream Renewable Power and SuperNode, and the properties in Narvik. On the same day, ACC announced the sale of its 20 percent ownership interest in SLB Capturi to a subsidiary of Aker ASA. The independent transactions are the outcome of a comprehensive strategic review of alternatives for a refinancing of Aker Horizons. The ACC transaction closed on 14 May 2025. The Aker Horizons merger is expected to be completed during August 2025.

Shareholders in AKH (other than Aker Capital) will upon completion of the merger receive merger consideration in the form of NOK 0.267963 in cash and 0.001898 shares in Aker ASA for each share owned in AKH.

After completion of the merger, AKH will have a cash position of approximately NOK 20 million, convertible debt and a corresponding receivable from Aker MergerCo of NOK 1.6 billion and remain listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Since the merger is between Aker Horizons Holding and Aker MergerCo, shareholders in AKH will retain their shares in AKH following completion of the merger. The Board will work on defining AKH's future strategy and structure following completion of the merger and will revert with an update once the Board has concluded in this respect.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations in H1 2025 was NOK 338 million, mainly related to interest cost and loss on foreign exchange hedges in the period.

The business to be merged with Aker is presented as discontinued operations and held-for-sale in the H1 2025 accounts. Consolidated net loss from discontinued operations in H1 2025 was NOK 1,863 million and includes certain non-recurring items, such as a loss of NOK 263 million related to ACC's sale of the remaining 20 percent shareholding in SLB Capturi AS and write-down of certain offshore wind assets in Mainstream of NOK 466 million as a result of the decision to perform an accelerated exit from offshore wind projects where this is deemed commercially beneficial.

The half-year 2025 report is attached.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

