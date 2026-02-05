Aker Horizons ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company") today whereby the Company's board of directors announced its proposal to liquidate the Company. The board of directors hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 26 February 2026 at 12:00 (CET) to consider such proposal to liquidate the Company, as well as a delisting of the Company's shares from Euronext Oslo Børs.

It is also proposed to reduce the Board to three members and that Trond Brandsrud is elected as new Chair of the Board. Please see attached the notice of the extraordinary general meeting, including a proxy form, as well as the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions and the proposal from the Nomination Committee for more information.

The extraordinary general meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide for online participation available at the Company's website.

Although no pre-registration is needed for attending online, shareholders that are eligible for attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting are encouraged to register their attendance no later than 24 February 2026 at 16:00 (CET). Shareholders owning shares through a custodian in the VPS are required to register via their custodian by this deadline. Attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts to be able to vote. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is also 24 February 2026 at 16:00 (CET).

All documents to be processed in the meeting, as well as the participation link and guide for online participation, will also be made available on www.akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/general meetings/.

