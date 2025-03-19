Noxit accepted into Stockholm School of Economics' incubator SSE Business Lab

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noxit has been accepted into the Stockholm School of Economics' incubator, SSE Business Lab— one of Europe's most prominent startup environments. The Financial Times ranks the program as number 8 out of 150 European incubators, making it the highest-ranked in the Nordics. Over the years, SSE Business Lab has played a crucial role in the success of companies such as Klarna, Budbee, Voi, and Quinyx. Now, Noxit has the opportunity to take the next step in its growth journey by becoming part of this dynamic ecosystem.

"The level of applications was particularly high in this round, and Noxit impressed us with its tremendous potential and ability to attract early customers. We are excited to welcome them to the incubator," says Isabel Keulen, CEO of SSE Business Lab.

As a member of the incubator, Noxit will gain access to extensive support, including mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and investors, strategic advice, and a broad network within the business community. The program also offers funding opportunities, providing the company with the necessary resources to scale its operations.

Currently, Noxit is establishing dialogues with relevant investors and strategic partners to accelerate its international expansion. The goal for 2025 is to further develop the platform, strengthen the team, and establish a stronger market position.

About Noxit:

Noxit was founded in 2023 with the vision of transforming how organizations set and roll out goals to teams and employees through its performance platform. Noxit is a leading SaaS solution for strategy execution, Objectives and Key Results (OKR), and Must Win Battles, designed to optimize strategy execution and ensure that strategies translate into action. With customers worldwide, Noxit helps companies' structure, follow up, and accelerate their growth.

