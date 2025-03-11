Migrate from Viva Goals - Noxit makes the transition easy and effective

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKR-software Viva Goals, will be shut down on December 31, 2025. Companies using this platform now face the need to find a new solution for managing their OKRs (Objectives & Key Results). To ensure a smooth transition, Noxit offers a comprehensive migration service, so businesses can continue focusing on their goals without interruptions.

Migrate from Viva Goals to Noxit – fast and smooth

Noxit has developed a service for companies looking to migrate from Viva Goals. We manage the entire process, including data migration, onboarding, and employee training. In as little as five business days, companies can start using Noxit's dynamic and user-friendly goal-setting platform.

"Switching systems can feel tricky, but we make it simple. Our team of specialists handles the entire transition, so you can keep working toward your goals," says Sophie Hedestad, CEO of Noxit.

Why companies choose to migrate to Noxit

While Viva Goals will soon disappear, Noxit offers a modern and effective solution for goal-setting. Companies using Noxit experience:

Better communication and coordination of OKRs

Simpler and more inspiring user interface

Higher goal achievement and better results

The market demands modern goal-setting solutions

The OKR market was worth $4 billion in 2013 and continues to grow as companies realize the importance of dynamic goal management. Traditional tools like PowerPoint and Excel are no longer suitable for modern OKR processes. That's why companies are seeking solutions like Noxit, which offers a flexible and user-friendly platform to achieve their goals. Companies looking to ensure a smooth transition from Viva Goals can now book a free demo with Noxit.

About Noxit

Noxit was founded in 2023 with the vision of changing how organizations set and roll out various goals to teams and employees with its Performance platform. Noxit is a leading SaaS solution for strategy execution, OKRs (Objectives & Key Results), and Must Win Battles. Designed to optimize strategy execution and ensure that strategies are turned into actions. With customers worldwide, Noxit helps companies structure, follow up, and accelerate their growth.

Visit us at www.noxit.io

For more information, please contact:

Jullia Pizarro

Email: jullia.pizarro@noxit.io

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com