HELSINKI, Finland, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Investor news 25 September 2020 at 4.00 p.m. EEST

Norwegian Police buildings to be secured by Caverion



Technology provided by Caverion will secure buildings for the Norwegian Police through a framework agreement with the Norwegian Police Shared Services (PFT). Caverion is providing, installing and maintaining security systems for the PFT including access control, video surveillance and security alarm systems.



"The providers were assessed on quality, price and security understanding, and Caverion is the preferred supplier with the highest overall score of the three suppliers that have been awarded the agreement. We look forward to a good collaboration," says department director Marianne Haahjem in the Police Shared Services.



"The PFT and subordinate units have a critical role in ensuring the safety of Norway's citizens. We are grateful for the trust and responsibility to help secure PFT's buildings and provide safety for its users. With our nationwide coverage with 50 locations spread across the country we are a great match geographically for the PFT," says Knut Gaaserud, Executive Vice President, Caverion Norway. "As the buildings will be secured by Caverion's technology, we will ensure added value through our smart security solutions, tailored to the PFT's needs throughout the whole life-cycle," he continues.



The contract includes all the buildings for PFT's subordinate units; the Norwegian police districts, The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST), The National Criminal Investigation Service (KRIPOS), The National Police Immigration Service (NPIS), the Police Academy, the Central Mobile Police Service, the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (ØKOKRIM), The Police ICT-services, the Norwegian ID Center, and The Norwegian Border Commissioner.



For Caverion, the PFT belongs to Public customer segment.

Helene Johansen, Head of Marketing & Communications, Caverion Norway, tel. + 47 404 99 922, helene.johansen@caverion.com

