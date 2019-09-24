Nootropics Market Size Worth $4.94 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 12.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nootropics market size is expected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Rising expenditure on wellness and healthcare is anticipated to fuel the growth. In addition, rising awareness regarding mental health among millennials in developing countries including China and India is expected to boost the demand for nootropics.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America held the largest market share of more than 37% in terms of revenue in 2018

Asia Pacific is expected expand at the fastest CAGR of 18.8% from 2019 to 2025. Hectic lifestyle and fluctuating diet patterns among working population in developing countries is expected to promote the demand for of nootropics drugs

Memory enhancement application held the largest market share of over 30% in 2018, owing to increased consumption of these products among students

Online distribution channel is expected register the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2019 to 2025

Accelerated Intelligence Inc.; AlternaScript; HVMN; Onnit Labs, Inc.; Peak Nootropics; and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are some the major players operating in the nootropics market.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Nootropics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Memory Enhancement, Mood & Depression, Attention & Focus, Anxiety), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nootropics-market

The memory enhancement application segment led the nootropics market in 2018 and it is expected to continue leading over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of smart drugs to gain a competitive advantage in academic performance is expected to positively influence the growth. Adrafinil, Noopept, Modafinil, Phosphatidylserine, and Phenylalanine Nootropics help improve memory. A significant part of the elderly population with mild Alzheimer's disease is also prescribed with these medications. In 2018, around 46 million people were suffering from Alzheimer's disease and dementia across the world. Finland, U.S., Canada, Iceland, and Sweden have the highest population of dementia patients. This factor is anticipated to drive the demand for nootropics.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. Rapid growth of the academic, professional, and sports industries is anticipated to fuel the regional product demand. Rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease in the developing countries is expected to widen the scope of demand for nootropics in the forthcoming years.

Key competitors operating in the nootropics market include Accelerated Intelligence Inc.; AlternaScript; HVMN; Onnit Labs, Inc.; Peak Nootropics; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries; Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd.; United Pharmacies; SupNootropic bio co., Ltd.; and Powder City. Product innovation is one of the major business expansion strategies adopted by the market players. Growing demand for natural products is encouraging the manufacturers to invest more in R&D of natural nootropics and to expand their product portfolio.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nootropics market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Nootropics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Memory Enhancement



Mood & Depression



Attention & Focus



Longevity & Anti-aging



Sleep & Recovery



Anxiety

Nootropics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Nootropics Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.