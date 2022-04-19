Noble Gas Market Size Worth $4.03 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global noble gas market is expected to reach USD 4.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing application cases for noble gases in healthcare and industrial sectors and supportive government policies is expected to boost the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2021, the Helium segment emerged as the largest segment and accounted for 47.81% share owing wide application range in healthcare, manufacturing, and aerospace increasing its demand.

The U.S. emerged as the largest noble gas market in North America in 2021 The U.S. is the most significant market for noble gas in North America owing to the bulk production of these gas in the country. The production of high-purity noble gas is carried out on a large scale in the U.S. owing to their surged consumption in healthcare applications.

in 2021 The U.S. is the most significant market for noble gas in owing to the bulk production of these gas in the country. The production of high-purity noble gas is carried out on a large scale in the U.S. owing to their surged consumption in healthcare applications. The healthcare application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market from 2027 to 2030. Increased preference for noble gas in healthcare facilities owing to their risen applicability rate in medical applications is a factor driving the growth of the healthcare application segment of the market.

Read 98-page market research report, "Noble Gas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Helium, Neon, Argon, Krypton, Xenon, Others), By Application (Healthcare, Electronics, Aerospace, Construction, Energy & Power, Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Noble Gas Market Growth & Trends

Noble gases are expected to gain preference in the manufacturing industry worldwide owing to their usage in metal melting applications due to their inertness at high temperatures. These gases are used for the distillation of highly pure oxygen by carrying out the cryogenic distillation of air. The flourishing display market worldwide plays a vital role in surging the consumption of noble gases in electronic applications. Improving economic conditions in China and India also contribute to the rising demand for electronic goods, thereby leading to increased consumption of noble gases in these countries.

Rapid growth in end-use industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, chemical, and electronics is expected to drive the noble gas market. These gases have unique properties which benefit many end-use industries by improving yield, optimizing performance, and lowering cost.

The demand for noble gas has increased in the healthcare sector due to the increased hospitalizations. The COVID-19 virus damaging a patient's lungs has led to many serious patients needing respiratory support across the globe increasing the demand for noble gases in the sector. However, demand from industrial and commercial end-users saw a significant dip in 2020 owing to the lockdown imposed in the majority of the countries around the globe.

Grand View Research has segmented the global noble gas market based on product, application, distribution, and region:

Noble Gas Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Helium

Neon

Argon

Krypton

Xenon

Others

Noble Gas Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Healthcare

Electronics

Aerospace

Construction

Energy & Power

Others

Noble Gas Market - Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Bulk

Cylinder

Others

Noble Gas Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



Russia



Italy



Spain



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Central and South America

Brazil



Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



UAE



Egypt

List of Key Players in Noble Gas Market

Air Liquide

Air Products Inc.

BASF SE

Linde plc

Messer

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

Norco Inc.

Iwatani Corporation

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

MESA Specialty Gases & Equipment

Gulf Cryo

