Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Worth $1.6 Billion USD by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel cadmium battery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 Billion by 2027 at CAGR of 2.8%, during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The nickel cadmium battery is a type of rechargeable battery, which uses nickel and cadmium as electrodes. The battery is abbreviated as Ni-Cd and is available in different sizes and shapes. The nickel cadmium battery is used in a wide range of applications in various industries, which include aerospace and defense, automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and marine.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55066890

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nickel Cadmium Battery Market"

148 – Tables

57 – Figures

197 – Pages

The market for M range batteries is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The M Range nickel cadmium batteries are designed for applications where the battery can sustain electrical loads between 30 minutes to 3 hours. These batteries are used for mixed-load applications and the capacity of the battery usually ranges between 10 Ah and 1,460 Ah. The batteries can sustain frequent or infrequent discharges as mixed loads include high and low discharge rates. The M Range batteries are used in power backup applications such as transmission and distribution substations for switchgear applications. The batteries are also used for other applications, which include switchgear protection, emergency lighting, motive power, train lighting, instrumentation and process control, and UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply). For instance, HBL Power Systems Limited offers M (Medium rate) KBM nickel cadmium batteries.

The market for automotive & transportation end-user is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Ni-Cd batteries are being used in the automotive & transportation sector in passenger vehicles, commercial & public transit vehicles, railways, and metro rails. They are used in the transportation sector for various applications, which include engine starting, backup power for automotive systems, emergency lighting, railway signaling and communication systems, railway switching systems, engine cranking, critical power backup for substations, crossing protection systems, and critical power backup for emergency generators, among others. The transportation sector demands a reliable power supply so that proper functioning such as communications, control and signaling, along with passenger safety is not compromised. Nickel cadmium batteries are ideally suitable to provide long and reliable power, low maintenance and operation in temperature extremes.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55066890

North America to account for a significant share of the nickel cadmium battery market in 2027.

The North American nickel cadmium battery market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. In this region, the US captures an excellent market share of the nickel cadmium battery market. The battery is utilized in various applications of verticals ranging from aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, medical equipment, and utility, among others. The region is a major manufacturing hub for aircraft, which is a potential market for nickel cadmium batteries. In addition, the developing economy of Mexico is strengthening its power infrastructure, which will further drive the nickel cadmium battery market in the region. Moreover, the region has well-established recycling laws for the proper recycling and reuse of the nickel cadmium battery, which drives the battery market in the region. Furthermore, aircraft manufacturing in Canada is fueling the growth of the market and Mexico offers vast opportunities for the nickel cadmium battery market.

The major players include ALCAD A.B. (Sweden), EnerSys (US), GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), HBL Power Systems Limited (India), and Saft Groupe SAS (France).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=55066890

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Solid State Battery Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Energy Harvesting, Medical Devices, Packaging, Wireless Sensors) & Region (2022-2028)

Lithium-ion Battery Market by Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)), Capacity, Voltage, Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace) – Global Forecast to 2031

Micro Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Thin-film, Printed, Solid-state Chip, Button Battery), Capacity, Rechargeability, Application (Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Smart Packaging) and Geography (2021-2026)

Lithium Silicon Battery Market by Material, Technology, Capacity (<3,000 mAh, 3,000–10,000 mAh, >10,000 mAh), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical Devices, Energy) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Metal-air Battery Market by Metal (Zinc, Lithium, Aluminum, Iron), Voltage, Type (Primary, Secondary), Application (Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/nickel-cadmium-battery-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/nickel-cadmium-battery.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets