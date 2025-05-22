NFP Welcomes Martin Alsop, Enhancing Business Management Capabilities in the Music Industry

Alsop brings extensive experience in the music and touring business that adds new UK offerings to NFP's Ground Control Business Management

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the addition of Martin Alsop, managing director, in the United Kingdom. Alsop joins Clay GBP, a full-service business management consultancy firm based in the UK recently acquired by NFP, where he will develop and manage the company's UK music industry practice.

Clay GBP is part of Ground Control Business Management (Ground Control), an NFP company providing a variety of business management solutions, including strategic tax services, for high net worth individuals, entertainment industry executives, entertainers and professional athletes, among others. Ground Control recently expanded into the UK through NFP's acquisition of Clay GBP, which will be integrated into Ground Control's operations and ultimately rebranded as Ground Control. Alsop reports to Chris Bucci, CEO of Ground Control.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Martin and bring business management capabilities that align with the needs of clients in the music industry," said Bucci. "Ground Control delivers top-tier services to clients across the entertainment industry, and we're looking forward to establishing a music and touring department in the UK under Martin's leadership. It's an exciting time for Ground Control and we are fortunate to attract experts like Martin who deliver meaningful value to clients."

Alsop has over 20 years of experience advising UK and international touring artists and productions of varying scale. Prior to NFP, he worked at Live Nation Entertainment as vice president, Operations and Finance, EMEA region. He previously worked at Dales Evans & Co. Ltd., a leading UK accountancy firm, as a business manager.

"I'm excited to join NFP and Ground Control, one of the most innovative and impressive firms in the business management space," said Alsop. "Their success and the strength of their client relationships lead the industry, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of their growth in the UK and beyond. After decades working with the music industry, I know Ground Control offers the capabilities, expertise and service that music artists and touring companies need."

