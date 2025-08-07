NFP acquires Bspoke Insurance Group, Expanding UK Specialist Insurance Services

Acquisition enhances NFP's technical underwriting, product expertise and distribution

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading international insurance brokerage and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of Bspoke Insurance Group, a platform of multi-class niche and specialist managing general agents, managing general underwriter and specialist insurance distributors. Headquartered in Leeds, Bspoke has offices in Shropshire, Gloucestershire, Essex, Liverpool and London.

NFP and Bspoke will operate independently, with the Bspoke management team reporting into Matt Pawley, President of NFP Europe. All Bspoke businesses will continue to operate under their existing brands.

"I'm excited to welcome the talented team at Bspoke to NFP," said Pawley. "With their industry experience, diverse range of specialist solutions and customer-centric approach, they've driven exceptional growth and client-retention. The Bspoke team will strengthen our existing suite of insurance solutions while expanding our technical underwriting expertise and specialist product knowledge."

Bspoke was formed in 2022 through the merger of the Precision Partnership Limited and UK General Insurance Group. The merger provides the market with coverage across sectors, including property, lifestyle, high-net-worth and transportation, as well as flexible distribution options for brokers, affinity groups and schemes. Bspoke's businesses are built around individual product specialisms and led by highly experienced, technically skilled underwriting teams. They recently earned 'MGA of the Year' at the 2025 National Insurance Awards.

Tim Smyth, founder of Bspoke said, "NFP offers Bspoke a fantastic opportunity to build on the platform we have developed over the past two years. With NFP's support, we can drive strong organic growth, attract top talent and pursue further acquisition opportunities to sustain Bspoke as a leading niche and specialist player with a relentless focus on meeting dynamic client needs."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organisation of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the UK, Ireland, US, Puerto Rico and Canada, we serve a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialised expertise and customised solutions span commercial business insurance, employee benefits, people consultancy, health and safety and individual financial planning. Together, we put people first, prioritise partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of.

Visit NFP.co.uk to learn more.

About Bspoke Insurance Group

Bspoke Insurance Group brings together a collection of multi-class niche and specialist MGAs, each clearly focussed on individual product specialisms and run by highly experienced and technically skilled underwriting teams. Their product range includes property, leisure, lifestyle, HNW, commercial and trades, haulage and transportation, and they are able to offer distribution options for brokers, affinities and schemes. Their structure and focus on IT and data enables the Group to operate as a 'virtual insurer', with full sales, underwriting, pricing, business intelligence and reserving capability. Bspoke Insurance Group is uniquely positioned to understand, manage and deliver superior performance outcomes for their business partners.

Bspoke Insurance Group is based in Leeds, West Yorkshire with subsidiary offices in Shropshire, Gloucestershire, Essex, Liverpool and London.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945522/nfp_Logo.jpg