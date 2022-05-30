Newsweek and BrandSpark International Announce 1st Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product & Service Brands as voted by UK Shoppers

The Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards UK was Earned Across 137 Categories and Based on a National Survey of 6,900 UK Shoppers

LONDON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market research firm BrandSpark International announces the inaugural winners of the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards UK ("BMTA") for consumer product and service brands. The winners were selected based on a survey of 6,900 qualified respondents who gave their top-of-mind, unaided opinion on which brands they trust the most in 137 categories. Newsweek has featured the winners on their website here.

2022 BMTA UK Logo
The BMTAs have a long history of helping shoppers make better purchase decisions, providing a visual reminder of brand trust leadership in the United States and Canada for 9 years. "We are excited to bring this consumer-voted benchmark to the UK," Says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "The logo has been successfully leveraged by some of the world's biggest brands across omni channels, and we want to provide winning brands with the opportunity to celebrate their trust leadership in one of Europe's most competitive consumer markets".

The distinctive BMTA logo helps shoppers identify who the majority of other shoppers trust the most and it has been proven to be a useful aid when deciding what brand to buy. Across the major shopping categories of food & beverage, beauty & skincare, personal care & health, household care, baby & kids, home goods & appliances, and services, learning that a brand is the most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as comparable to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member, generally the most influential source of influence. " Providing additional assurance to consumers is especially helpful during volatile times when consumers have to decide which brands are worth their loyalty, especially if they cost more than alternatives, including private label products.", says Levy.

The Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards UK is supported by credible and nationally representative research from the BrandSpark UK Shopper Study. "The BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International, based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category. We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach or CRM databases.", Says Levy.

What drives trust?

The BrandSpark UK Trust Study revealed that 3 of the top drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 5 in 10 saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally, and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf which may prompt consumers to seek out new brands, such as own brands or value brands, to fulfill their value expectations. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc. "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium", said Bellisario.

5 Notable Winners from the 2022 Newsweek/BrandSpark UK Most Trusted Awards
  1. HP Sauce (Brown Sauce) and Gillette (Men's Shaving) had the highest trust share in the study at 67% each.

  2. The manufacturers with the most collective wins included Procter and Gamble (16), Reckitt Benckiser (12), Unilever (7), and Johnson & Johnson (6).

  3. The UK is divided on its most trusted brand of tea, with PG Tips, Tetley, and Yorkshire all tieing for the top spot.

  4. Historic British Chocolate brand Cadbury had just over 50% of all of the votes for the most trusted chocolate brand.

  5. Tesco took home 11 awards proving the deep trust that the retailer has built with shoppers through its stores and own brands. Boots, the UK's Most Trusted Pharmacy, took home 3 awards.

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.

BABY & KIDS

CATEGORY

WINNER

Baby Food

Ella's Kitchen

Baby Laundry Detergent

Fairy Non Bio

Baby Lotion

Johnson's Baby

Baby Monitor

BT / VTech (TIE)

Baby Wash / Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

Baby Wipes

Pampers

Breast Pump

Medela / Tommee Tippee (TIE)

Children's Cough Medicine

Calpol

Children's Thermometer

Braun

Dolls

Barbie

Infant Milk

Aptamil / Cow & Gate (TIE)

Nappies

Pampers

Natural Baby Products

Johnson's Baby

Toys

Lego

FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Beer

Stella Artois

Better-for-you Frozen Meals

Tesco

Brown Sauce

HP Sauce

Butter

Lurpak

Canned Beans

Heinz

Canned Seafood

John West

Cheddar Cheese

Cathedral City

Chocolate

Cadbury

Coffee

Nescafé

Cooking Oil Spray

Fry Light

Cooking Stock / Broth

Knorr

Dairy-Free Cheese

Violife

Eggs

Tesco

Flour

Homepride

Frozen Potato Products

McCain

Gluten-Free Bread

Warburtons

Gluten-Free Snacks

Tesco

Milk

Cravendale / Tesco (TIE)

Pasta

Tesco

Pasta Sauce

Dolmio

Popcorn

Butterkist

Protein Bar

Grenade

Rice

Ben's Original

Sausages

Richmond

Tea

PG Tips / Tetley / Yorkshire (TIE)

Vegan Food

Quorn

HEALTH & BEAUTY

CATEGORY

WINNER

Allergy Eye Drops

Optrex

Allergy Relief

Piri

Back Pain Relief

Deep Heat / Voltarol (TIE)

Beard Oil

Bulldog

Beard Trimmer

Philips

Blood Glucose Monitor

Accu-Chek

Blood Pressure Monitors

Boots Pharmaceuticals / Omron (TIE)

Cold Sore Treatment

Zovirax

Contact Lens Solution

Boots Pharmaceuticals / Specsavers (TIE)

Denture Adhesive

Fixodent

Denture Cleaner

Steradent

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Eye Cream

No7

Eyeliner

Maybelline

Face Cream

Nivea

Fibre Supplement

Fybogel / Holland & Barrett (TIE)

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine

Hair Removal

Veet

Hair Root Touch-Up

L'Oréal

Headache Relief

Nurofen

Laxative

Dulcolax

Lip Colour

MAC / No7 (TIE)

Lipstick

MAC / Rimmel (TIE)

Men's Shaving

Gillette

Men's Skin Care

Nivea

Micellar Water

Garnier

Mouthwash

Listerine

Nasal Spray

Vicks

Natural Cosmetics

The Body Shop

Pain Relief Patch

Deep Heat

Pregnancy Test

ClearBlue

Self-Tanner

Dove

Sensitive Toothpaste

Sensodyne

Shampoo & Conditioner

Head & Shoulders

Sunscreen

Nivea

Teeth Whitening

Colgate

Toothbrush

Colgate

Upset Stomach Relief

Gaviscon / Rennie (TIE)

Yeast Infection Medication

Canesten

HOME, HOUSEHOLD, & PET

CATEGORY

WINNER

Air Freshener

Air Wick

Air Fryer

Ninja

Barbecue

Weber

Bath & Shower Cleaner

Cif / Flash (TIE)

Bin Bags

Tesco

Cat Food

Whiskas

Cookware

T-Fal

Dishwasher Detergent / Tabs

Finish

Dog food

Pedigree

Dog Treat

Pedigree

Dryer Sheets

Lenor

Electric Fan

Dyson

Fabric Conditioner

Comfort / Lenor (TIE)

Flea & Tick Prevention

Frontline

Food Processor

Kenwood

Food Storage Bags

Tesco

Humidifier

Dyson

Insect Repellant

Jungle Formula

In-wash Scent Booster

Lenor

Laundry Detergent

Persil

Laundry Scent Booster

Lenor

Laundry Stain Remover

Vanish

Mattress in a box

Emma

Mattress (non-rolled)

Silentnight

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner

Dettol

Paper Towels

Plenty

Shoe / Boot Polish

Kiwi

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Nescafé Dolce Gusto / Tassimo (TIE)

Stain Remover

Vanish

Stand Mixer

Kenwood

Toilet Cleaner

Domestos / Harpic (TIE)

Toilet Tissue

Andrex

Vacuum

Dyson

Washer / Dryer

Hotpoint / Samsung (TIE)

Washing Up Liquid

Fairy

SERVICES

CATEGORY

WINNER

Alarm Service

ADT

Bank

Lloyds Bank

Car Insurance

LV= / AA (TIE)

Car Rental

Enterprise

Cashback Credit Card

American Express / Barclaycard (TIE)

Cryptocurrency Exchange

Coinbase

Discount Supermarket

Aldi

Food Delivery App

Just Eat

Grocery Click & Collect Service

Tesco

Grocery Pick-up Service

Tesco

High-Speed Internet

BT / Virgin (TIE)

Home Insurance

Aviva / Direct Line (TIE)

Home Phone Service

BT

Loyalty Program

Tesco Clubcard

Meal Kit Delivery

HelloFresh

Mobile Network Provider

EE / O2 (TIE)

No Annual Fee Credit Card

Barclaycard

Pharmacy

Boots

Supermarket

Tesco

Tax Preparation Software

Quickbooks

Travel Rewards Credit Card

American Express

TV Service Provider

Sky

Weight Loss Program

Slimming World
How winners are determined

6,900 UK shoppers determined the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind, unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo in any communication.

For licensing inquiries: Brian Kolb, CEO, EnVeritas Group BKolb@EnVeritasGroup.com

For interview requests and complimentary trust insights from the BrandSpark UK Trust Study: Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President, Best New Product Awards Inc., ABellisario@BrandSpark.com

