Newsweek and BrandSpark International Announce 1st Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product & Service Brands as voted by UK Shoppers

30 May, 2022, 20:12 BST
The Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards UK was Earned Across 137 Categories and Based on a National Survey of 6,900 UK Shoppers
LONDON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market research firm BrandSpark International announces the inaugural winners of the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards UK ("BMTA") for consumer product and service brands. The winners were selected based on a survey of 6,900 qualified respondents who gave their top-of-mind, unaided opinion on which brands they trust the most in 137 categories. Newsweek has featured the winners on their website here.
The BMTAs have a long history of helping shoppers make better purchase decisions, providing a visual reminder of brand trust leadership in the United States and Canada for 9 years. "We are excited to bring this consumer-voted benchmark to the UK," Says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "The logo has been successfully leveraged by some of the world's biggest brands across omni channels, and we want to provide winning brands with the opportunity to celebrate their trust leadership in one of Europe's most competitive consumer markets".
The distinctive BMTA logo helps shoppers identify who the majority of other shoppers trust the most and it has been proven to be a useful aid when deciding what brand to buy. Across the major shopping categories of food & beverage, beauty & skincare, personal care & health, household care, baby & kids, home goods & appliances, and services, learning that a brand is the most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as comparable to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member, generally the most influential source of influence. " Providing additional assurance to consumers is especially helpful during volatile times when consumers have to decide which brands are worth their loyalty, especially if they cost more than alternatives, including private label products.", says Levy.
The Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards UK is supported by credible and nationally representative research from the BrandSpark UK Shopper Study. "The BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International, based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category. We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach or CRM databases.", Says Levy.
The BrandSpark UK Trust Study revealed that 3 of the top drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 5 in 10 saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally, and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf which may prompt consumers to seek out new brands, such as own brands or value brands, to fulfill their value expectations. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc. "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium", said Bellisario.
- HP Sauce (Brown Sauce) and Gillette (Men's Shaving) had the highest trust share in the study at 67% each.
- The manufacturers with the most collective wins included Procter and Gamble (16), Reckitt Benckiser (12), Unilever (7), and Johnson & Johnson (6).
- The UK is divided on its most trusted brand of tea, with PG Tips, Tetley, and Yorkshire all tieing for the top spot.
- Historic British Chocolate brand Cadbury had just over 50% of all of the votes for the most trusted chocolate brand.
- Tesco took home 11 awards proving the deep trust that the retailer has built with shoppers through its stores and own brands. Boots, the UK's Most Trusted Pharmacy, took home 3 awards.
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.
|
BABY & KIDS
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Baby Food
|
Ella's Kitchen
|
Baby Laundry Detergent
|
Fairy Non Bio
|
Baby Lotion
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Baby Monitor
|
BT / VTech (TIE)
|
Baby Wash / Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Baby Wipes
|
Pampers
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela / Tommee Tippee (TIE)
|
Children's Cough Medicine
|
Calpol
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Braun
|
Dolls
|
Barbie
|
Infant Milk
|
Aptamil / Cow & Gate (TIE)
|
Nappies
|
Pampers
|
Natural Baby Products
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Toys
|
Lego
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Beer
|
Stella Artois
|
Better-for-you Frozen Meals
|
Tesco
|
Brown Sauce
|
HP Sauce
|
Butter
|
Lurpak
|
Canned Beans
|
Heinz
|
Canned Seafood
|
John West
|
Cheddar Cheese
|
Cathedral City
|
Chocolate
|
Cadbury
|
Coffee
|
Nescafé
|
Cooking Oil Spray
|
Fry Light
|
Cooking Stock / Broth
|
Knorr
|
Dairy-Free Cheese
|
Violife
|
Eggs
|
Tesco
|
Flour
|
Homepride
|
Frozen Potato Products
|
McCain
|
Gluten-Free Bread
|
Warburtons
|
Gluten-Free Snacks
|
Tesco
|
Milk
|
Cravendale / Tesco (TIE)
|
Pasta
|
Tesco
|
Pasta Sauce
|
Dolmio
|
Popcorn
|
Butterkist
|
Protein Bar
|
Grenade
|
Rice
|
Ben's Original
|
Sausages
|
Richmond
|
Tea
|
PG Tips / Tetley / Yorkshire (TIE)
|
Vegan Food
|
Quorn
|
HEALTH & BEAUTY
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Allergy Eye Drops
|
Optrex
|
Allergy Relief
|
Piri
|
Back Pain Relief
|
Deep Heat / Voltarol (TIE)
|
Beard Oil
|
Bulldog
|
Beard Trimmer
|
Philips
|
Blood Glucose Monitor
|
Accu-Chek
|
Blood Pressure Monitors
|
Boots Pharmaceuticals / Omron (TIE)
|
Cold Sore Treatment
|
Zovirax
|
Contact Lens Solution
|
Boots Pharmaceuticals / Specsavers (TIE)
|
Denture Adhesive
|
Fixodent
|
Denture Cleaner
|
Steradent
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
Eye Cream
|
No7
|
Eyeliner
|
Maybelline
|
Face Cream
|
Nivea
|
Fibre Supplement
|
Fybogel / Holland & Barrett (TIE)
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Rogaine
|
Hair Removal
|
Veet
|
Hair Root Touch-Up
|
L'Oréal
|
Headache Relief
|
Nurofen
|
Laxative
|
Dulcolax
|
Lip Colour
|
MAC / No7 (TIE)
|
Lipstick
|
MAC / Rimmel (TIE)
|
Men's Shaving
|
Gillette
|
Men's Skin Care
|
Nivea
|
Micellar Water
|
Garnier
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
Nasal Spray
|
Vicks
|
Natural Cosmetics
|
The Body Shop
|
Pain Relief Patch
|
Deep Heat
|
Pregnancy Test
|
ClearBlue
|
Self-Tanner
|
Dove
|
Sensitive Toothpaste
|
Sensodyne
|
Shampoo & Conditioner
|
Head & Shoulders
|
Sunscreen
|
Nivea
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Colgate
|
Toothbrush
|
Colgate
|
Upset Stomach Relief
|
Gaviscon / Rennie (TIE)
|
Yeast Infection Medication
|
Canesten
|
HOME, HOUSEHOLD, & PET
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Air Freshener
|
Air Wick
|
Air Fryer
|
Ninja
|
Barbecue
|
Weber
|
Bath & Shower Cleaner
|
Cif / Flash (TIE)
|
Bin Bags
|
Tesco
|
Cat Food
|
Whiskas
|
Cookware
|
T-Fal
|
Dishwasher Detergent / Tabs
|
Finish
|
Dog food
|
Pedigree
|
Dog Treat
|
Pedigree
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Lenor
|
Electric Fan
|
Dyson
|
Fabric Conditioner
|
Comfort / Lenor (TIE)
|
Flea & Tick Prevention
|
Frontline
|
Food Processor
|
Kenwood
|
Food Storage Bags
|
Tesco
|
Humidifier
|
Dyson
|
Insect Repellant
|
Jungle Formula
|
In-wash Scent Booster
|
Lenor
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Persil
|
Laundry Scent Booster
|
Lenor
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Vanish
|
Mattress in a box
|
Emma
|
Mattress (non-rolled)
|
Silentnight
|
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner
|
Dettol
|
Paper Towels
|
Plenty
|
Shoe / Boot Polish
|
Kiwi
|
Single Serve Coffee Maker
|
Nescafé Dolce Gusto / Tassimo (TIE)
|
Stain Remover
|
Vanish
|
Stand Mixer
|
Kenwood
|
Toilet Cleaner
|
Domestos / Harpic (TIE)
|
Toilet Tissue
|
Andrex
|
Vacuum
|
Dyson
|
Washer / Dryer
|
Hotpoint / Samsung (TIE)
|
Washing Up Liquid
|
Fairy
|
SERVICES
|
CATEGORY
|
WINNER
|
Alarm Service
|
ADT
|
Bank
|
Lloyds Bank
|
Car Insurance
|
LV= / AA (TIE)
|
Car Rental
|
Enterprise
|
Cashback Credit Card
|
American Express / Barclaycard (TIE)
|
Cryptocurrency Exchange
|
Coinbase
|
Discount Supermarket
|
Aldi
|
Food Delivery App
|
Just Eat
|
Grocery Click & Collect Service
|
Tesco
|
Grocery Pick-up Service
|
Tesco
|
High-Speed Internet
|
BT / Virgin (TIE)
|
Home Insurance
|
Aviva / Direct Line (TIE)
|
Home Phone Service
|
BT
|
Loyalty Program
|
Tesco Clubcard
|
Meal Kit Delivery
|
HelloFresh
|
Mobile Network Provider
|
EE / O2 (TIE)
|
No Annual Fee Credit Card
|
Barclaycard
|
Pharmacy
|
Boots
|
Supermarket
|
Tesco
|
Tax Preparation Software
|
Quickbooks
|
Travel Rewards Credit Card
|
American Express
|
TV Service Provider
|
Sky
|
Weight Loss Program
|
Slimming World
6,900 UK shoppers determined the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind, unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo in any communication.
For licensing inquiries: Brian Kolb, CEO, EnVeritas Group BKolb@EnVeritasGroup.com
For interview requests and complimentary trust insights from the BrandSpark UK Trust Study: Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President, Best New Product Awards Inc., ABellisario@BrandSpark.com
