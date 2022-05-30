Newsweek and BrandSpark International Announce 1st Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product & Service Brands as voted by UK Shoppers

The BMTAs have a long history of helping shoppers make better purchase decisions, providing a visual reminder of brand trust leadership in the United States and Canada for 9 years. "We are excited to bring this consumer-voted benchmark to the UK," Says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "The logo has been successfully leveraged by some of the world's biggest brands across omni channels, and we want to provide winning brands with the opportunity to celebrate their trust leadership in one of Europe's most competitive consumer markets".

The distinctive BMTA logo helps shoppers identify who the majority of other shoppers trust the most and it has been proven to be a useful aid when deciding what brand to buy. Across the major shopping categories of food & beverage, beauty & skincare, personal care & health, household care, baby & kids, home goods & appliances, and services, learning that a brand is the most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as comparable to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member, generally the most influential source of influence. " Providing additional assurance to consumers is especially helpful during volatile times when consumers have to decide which brands are worth their loyalty, especially if they cost more than alternatives, including private label products.", says Levy.

The Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards UK is supported by credible and nationally representative research from the BrandSpark UK Shopper Study. "The BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International, based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category. We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach or CRM databases.", Says Levy.

What drives trust?

The BrandSpark UK Trust Study revealed that 3 of the top drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 5 in 10 saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally, and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf which may prompt consumers to seek out new brands, such as own brands or value brands, to fulfill their value expectations. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc. "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium", said Bellisario.

5 Notable Winners from the 2022 Newsweek/BrandSpark UK Most Trusted Awards

HP Sauce (Brown Sauce) and Gillette (Men's Shaving) had the highest trust share in the study at 67% each.



The manufacturers with the most collective wins included Procter and Gamble (16), Reckitt Benckiser (12), Unilever (7), and Johnson & Johnson (6).



The UK is divided on its most trusted brand of tea, with PG Tips, Tetley, and Yorkshire all tieing for the top spot.



Historic British Chocolate brand Cadbury had just over 50% of all of the votes for the most trusted chocolate brand.



Tesco took home 11 awards proving the deep trust that the retailer has built with shoppers through its stores and own brands. Boots, the UK's Most Trusted Pharmacy, took home 3 awards.

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.

BABY & KIDS CATEGORY WINNER Baby Food Ella's Kitchen Baby Laundry Detergent Fairy Non Bio Baby Lotion Johnson's Baby Baby Monitor BT / VTech (TIE) Baby Wash / Shampoo Johnson's Baby Baby Wipes Pampers Breast Pump Medela / Tommee Tippee (TIE) Children's Cough Medicine Calpol Children's Thermometer Braun Dolls Barbie Infant Milk Aptamil / Cow & Gate (TIE) Nappies Pampers Natural Baby Products Johnson's Baby Toys Lego

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORY WINNER Beer Stella Artois Better-for-you Frozen Meals Tesco Brown Sauce HP Sauce Butter Lurpak Canned Beans Heinz Canned Seafood John West Cheddar Cheese Cathedral City Chocolate Cadbury Coffee Nescafé Cooking Oil Spray Fry Light Cooking Stock / Broth Knorr Dairy-Free Cheese Violife Eggs Tesco Flour Homepride Frozen Potato Products McCain Gluten-Free Bread Warburtons Gluten-Free Snacks Tesco Milk Cravendale / Tesco (TIE) Pasta Tesco Pasta Sauce Dolmio Popcorn Butterkist Protein Bar Grenade Rice Ben's Original Sausages Richmond Tea PG Tips / Tetley / Yorkshire (TIE) Vegan Food Quorn

HEALTH & BEAUTY CATEGORY WINNER Allergy Eye Drops Optrex Allergy Relief Piri Back Pain Relief Deep Heat / Voltarol (TIE) Beard Oil Bulldog Beard Trimmer Philips Blood Glucose Monitor Accu-Chek Blood Pressure Monitors Boots Pharmaceuticals / Omron (TIE) Cold Sore Treatment Zovirax Contact Lens Solution Boots Pharmaceuticals / Specsavers (TIE) Denture Adhesive Fixodent Denture Cleaner Steradent Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Eye Cream No7 Eyeliner Maybelline Face Cream Nivea Fibre Supplement Fybogel / Holland & Barrett (TIE) Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine Hair Removal Veet Hair Root Touch-Up L'Oréal Headache Relief Nurofen Laxative Dulcolax Lip Colour MAC / No7 (TIE) Lipstick MAC / Rimmel (TIE) Men's Shaving Gillette Men's Skin Care Nivea Micellar Water Garnier Mouthwash Listerine Nasal Spray Vicks Natural Cosmetics The Body Shop Pain Relief Patch Deep Heat Pregnancy Test ClearBlue Self-Tanner Dove Sensitive Toothpaste Sensodyne Shampoo & Conditioner Head & Shoulders Sunscreen Nivea Teeth Whitening Colgate Toothbrush Colgate Upset Stomach Relief Gaviscon / Rennie (TIE) Yeast Infection Medication Canesten

HOME, HOUSEHOLD, & PET CATEGORY WINNER Air Freshener Air Wick Air Fryer Ninja Barbecue Weber Bath & Shower Cleaner Cif / Flash (TIE) Bin Bags Tesco Cat Food Whiskas Cookware T-Fal Dishwasher Detergent / Tabs Finish Dog food Pedigree Dog Treat Pedigree Dryer Sheets Lenor Electric Fan Dyson Fabric Conditioner Comfort / Lenor (TIE) Flea & Tick Prevention Frontline Food Processor Kenwood Food Storage Bags Tesco Humidifier Dyson Insect Repellant Jungle Formula In-wash Scent Booster Lenor Laundry Detergent Persil Laundry Scent Booster Lenor Laundry Stain Remover Vanish Mattress in a box Emma Mattress (non-rolled) Silentnight Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner Dettol Paper Towels Plenty Shoe / Boot Polish Kiwi Single Serve Coffee Maker Nescafé Dolce Gusto / Tassimo (TIE) Stain Remover Vanish Stand Mixer Kenwood Toilet Cleaner Domestos / Harpic (TIE) Toilet Tissue Andrex Vacuum Dyson Washer / Dryer Hotpoint / Samsung (TIE) Washing Up Liquid Fairy

SERVICES CATEGORY WINNER Alarm Service ADT Bank Lloyds Bank Car Insurance LV= / AA (TIE) Car Rental Enterprise Cashback Credit Card American Express / Barclaycard (TIE) Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Discount Supermarket Aldi Food Delivery App Just Eat Grocery Click & Collect Service Tesco Grocery Pick-up Service Tesco High-Speed Internet BT / Virgin (TIE) Home Insurance Aviva / Direct Line (TIE) Home Phone Service BT Loyalty Program Tesco Clubcard Meal Kit Delivery HelloFresh Mobile Network Provider EE / O2 (TIE) No Annual Fee Credit Card Barclaycard Pharmacy Boots Supermarket Tesco Tax Preparation Software Quickbooks Travel Rewards Credit Card American Express TV Service Provider Sky Weight Loss Program Slimming World

How winners are determined

6,900 UK shoppers determined the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind, unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo in any communication.

For licensing inquiries: Brian Kolb, CEO, EnVeritas Group BKolb@EnVeritasGroup.com

For interview requests and complimentary trust insights from the BrandSpark UK Trust Study: Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President, Best New Product Awards Inc., ABellisario@BrandSpark.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827820/BrandSpark_International_Newsweek_and_BrandSpark_International_A.jpg

SOURCE BrandSpark International