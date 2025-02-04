Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 3rd annual rankings of the Most Trusted brands in the U.K. for 2025 as 100% voted by U.K. Shoppers
New Rankings Offering Consumers a Data-Driven Guide to the Most Trusted Brands Across Consumer Products, Services, and Retail
LONDON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 U.K. Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, honouring the brands that have earned the trust of U.K. shoppers. This year's Awards are based on votes from 17,008 U.K. survey participants, encompassing 102,400 brand evaluations across 173 categories (including 73 new categories). These annual, highly credible rankings provide a robust analysis of consumer trust in the UK.
"In today's uncertain economic landscape, trust has become a cornerstone of consumer decision-making. With shoppers increasingly mindful of where they spend their money, brands that deliver consistent quality, reliability, and value are at the top", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International.
The winners of the 2025 Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards exemplify this critical relationship between trust and loyalty, standing out in categories where competition is fierce, and consumer expectations are higher than ever.
"Brands that have been recognized as Most Trusted brands now have unique opportunities to leverage that trust with existing consumers, to build loyalty, and to help attract new consumers as they increasingly search for better value", says Levy.
The purple "Most Trusted" seal serves as a trusted guide for consumers, helping them quickly identify brands that consistently deliver on quality, reliability, and value. Proudly displayed by leading brands across retailer shelves, advertisements, and digital platforms, the seal is a powerful symbol of consumer confidence and trust, and signals to shoppers that their products are trusted by other consumers.
"Leading brands such as Vax, Dettol, Regaine, Braun, VTech and Emma Sleep have already recognized the value of the 100% consumer endorsement which remains among the most highly valued of claims", says Amit Shah, Executive Vice President of Newsweek.
This recognition not only validates a brand's commitment to excellence but also strengthens its connection with consumers, driving loyalty and enhancing credibility at the point of purchase.
Newsweek and BrandSpark will host an exclusive evening celebration honouring the people behind the nation's most trusted brands. The event will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the iconic Canada House in Trafalgar Square, London. Guests will enjoy a warm welcome from the Newsweek and BrandSpark teams, food and drinks, exclusive insights into consumer trust trends from BrandSpark's research, and an official awards presentation celebrating the brands that have earned the highest levels of trust across the UK. Winning brands are invited to attend this complimentary event and may RSVP at: https://ukevent.brandsparkmosttrusted.com
Below are some of the standout winners from the 2025 Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted list:
Baby & Kids:
- VTech leads as the most trusted Baby Monitor brand, providing parents with advanced features, convenience and security.
- Braun is the most trusted Children's Thermometer, making it a reliable choice for parents when tracking fevers.
- Johnson's Baby has been named most trusted Baby Wash & Shampoo that provides parents with tried and tested products for babies.
Food and Beverage:
- McCain is the most trusted Frozen Potato Products brand- category leadership they also have in Canada.
- Jordans is voted the most trusted Granola, reflecting their experience in making tasty and nutritious products.
- Cathedral City leads in the Cheddar category and is now looking to expand their strong trust reputation to North America.
Health, Beauty, Personal Care:
- Nivea demonstrates leadership in Anti-Aging Skin Care, Body Moisturiser, Face Moisturiser, and Sunscreen solidifying its presence in personal care.
- Regaine was voted the most trusted Hair Regrowth Products brand & Listerine most trusted Mouthwash - both from Kenvue providing consumers with reliable & effective products they can depend on.
Household & Cleaning:
- Dettol from Reckitt secured the top spot for trust in Disinfectant Spray and Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes.
- Fairy from P&G secures wins in Dishwasher Powder or Tabs, Washing Up Liquid, Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin, and Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent showing its widespread appeal in cleaning essentials. P&G is also extremely strong for trust in these categories in Canada and the USA.
- Lenor, also from P&G, leads in Fabric Conditioner and Dryer Sheets, confirming its role as a fabric care favourite.
- Dulux leads as the Most Trusted Paint Brand with its long history of producing high-quality paints.
Home Goods & Outdoor:
- Vax cleans up the Carpet Cleaner (machine) category and uses the Purple Seal to reinforce the trust by UK consumers.
- Emma wins for the third year in a row in the highly competitive Mattress-in-a-box category. Emma has also chosen to leverage the Newsweek/BrandSpark seal.
- Dyson stands out in high-tech categories like Air Purifier, Electric Fan, Electric Heater, Hair Tools, Humidifier, and in Vacuum (in a tie), showcasing its blend of innovation and reliability. Dyson is also growing its trust in North America.
- Ninja wins in Air Fryer and Food Processor, reflecting the growing consumer demand for multifunctional kitchen appliances.
Retail:
- Aldi is most trusted as a Supermarket for Low Prices/Affordability, affirming its leading role in retail trust for value and product innovation which is also recognized in the USA.
To see the winners on Newsweek.com, visit: www.Newsweek.com/mtbuk-2025 . For more information about the program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
|
BABY & KIDS
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
1
|
Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent
|
Fairy
|
2
|
Baby Monitor
|
VTech
|
3
|
Baby Probiotics
|
Optibac
|
BioGaia
|
4
|
Baby Wash & Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Aveeno
|
5
|
Baby Wipes
|
Pampers
|
Huggies
|
Johnson's Baby
|
6
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela
|
Tommee Tippee
|
7
|
Children's Cough & Cold Relief
|
Calpol
|
Benylin
|
8
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Braun
|
Boots / Tommee Tippee (TIE)
|
9
|
Educational Toys
|
Lego
|
Fisher-Price / VTech (TIE)
|
10
|
Nappies
|
Pampers
|
Mamia
|
11
|
Organic Kids Snacks
|
Organix
|
Ella's Kitchen
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
12
|
Baked Beans
|
Heinz
|
13
|
Bottled Water
|
Evian
|
Highland Spring
|
14
|
Butter
|
Lurpak
|
Anchor
|
15
|
Cheddar
|
Cathedral City
|
16
|
Chicken
|
Tesco
|
Sainsbury's
|
17
|
Coffee
|
Nescafé
|
Kenco
|
18
|
Flour
|
Homepride / Tesco / McDougalls (TIE)
|
19
|
Frozen Breaded Chicken
|
Birds Eye
|
20
|
Frozen Fish
|
Birds Eye
|
Young's
|
21
|
Frozen Pizza
|
Chicago Town
|
Goodfella's
|
22
|
Frozen Potato Products
|
McCain
|
Birds Eye
|
23
|
Frozen Vegetables
|
Birds Eye
|
24
|
Fruit Juice
|
Tropicana
|
Robinsons
|
25
|
Granola
|
Jordans
|
Kellogg's
|
26
|
Halal Meat
|
Tariq / Shazans (TIE)
|
27
|
Ketchup
|
Heinz
|
28
|
Mayonnaise
|
Hellmann's
|
Heinz
|
29
|
Milk
|
Tesco / Arla Cravendale (TIE)
|
30
|
Mozzarella
|
Tesco
|
Galbani
|
Asda
|
31
|
Oatmeal
|
Quaker
|
32
|
Olive Oil
|
Filippo Berio
|
Bertolli / Tesco (TIE)
|
33
|
Plant-Based Meat Alternatives
|
Quorn
|
Linda McCartney
|
34
|
Protein Bar
|
Grenade
|
35
|
Protein Pudding
|
Arla
|
Aldi
|
36
|
Rice
|
Ben's Original
|
Tilda
|
37
|
Sausages
|
Richmond
|
38
|
Sparkling Water
|
Evian
|
Highland Spring
|
San Pellegrino
|
39
|
Tea
|
Yorkshire Tea
|
Tetley
|
PG Tips
|
40
|
Tinned Seafood
|
John West
|
Princes
|
41
|
Yogurt
|
Müller
|
Activia
|
HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
42
|
Anti-Aging Skin Care
|
Nivea
|
L'Oréal
|
Olay
|
43
|
Body Moisturiser
|
Nivea
|
Dove
|
44
|
Cold & Flu Relief
|
Lemsip
|
Beechams
|
45
|
Cold Sore Remedy
|
Zovirax
|
46
|
Contact Lens Solution
|
Specsavers Easyvision
|
Boots
|
Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)
|
47
|
Cough & Cold Medicine
|
Lemsip
|
Benylin / Covonia (TIE)
|
48
|
Denture Adhesive
|
Fixodent
|
Poligrip
|
49
|
Denture Cleanser
|
Steradent
|
Polident/Poligrip
|
50
|
Deodorant / Antiperspirant
|
Dove / Sure (TIE)
|
Lynx / Nivea (TIE)
|
51
|
Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men
|
Gillette
|
Philips
|
Braun
|
52
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
Philips
|
53
|
Face Moisturiser
|
Nivea
|
Simple
|
54
|
Face Wipes
|
Simple
|
Nivea
|
55
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Regaine
|
56
|
Hair Removal
|
Veet
|
Nair
|
57
|
Hair Tools
|
Dyson
|
GHD (Good Hair Day)
|
BaByliss
|
58
|
Hand Wash
|
Carex
|
Dove
|
59
|
Headache Relief
|
Nurofen
|
Anadin
|
Panadol
|
60
|
Heartburn & Indigestion Relief
|
Rennie
|
Gaviscon
|
61
|
Insect Repellent
|
Jungle Formula
|
62
|
Laxative
|
Dulcolax
|
Senokot / Laxido (TIE)
|
63
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
Colgate
|
Corsodyl
|
64
|
Oral Back Pain Relief
|
Nurofen
|
65
|
Ovulation Test
|
Clearblue
|
66
|
Pain Relief Patch
|
Deep Heat
|
Nurofen
|
67
|
Pregnancy Test
|
Clearblue
|
68
|
Protein Powder
|
Myprotein
|
Optimum Nutrition
|
69
|
Self-Tanner
|
St. Tropez / Dove / Bondi Sands (TIE)
|
70
|
Shampoo & Conditioner
|
Head & Shoulders
|
TRESemmé
|
71
|
Shower Gel
|
Dove / Radox (TIE)
|
Lynx
|
72
|
Sleep Aid
|
Nytol
|
Kalms
|
73
|
Sunscreen
|
Nivea
|
Boots / Soltan
|
74
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Colgate
|
Oral-B
|
HOME GOODS & OUTDOOR
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
75
|
Action Camera
|
GoPro
|
Sony
|
76
|
Air Fryer
|
Ninja
|
Tower
|
77
|
Air Purifier
|
Dyson
|
Blueair / Philips (TIE)
|
78
|
Barbecue Grill
|
Weber
|
79
|
Carpet Cleaner (Machine)
|
Vax
|
Bissell
|
80
|
Clothes Iron
|
Philips
|
Russell Hobbs
|
81
|
Clothes Steamer
|
Philips
|
82
|
Cookware
|
Tefal
|
Le Creuset
|
83
|
Dashcam
|
Nextbase
|
Garmin
|
84
|
Dehumidifier
|
Meaco
|
85
|
Dishwasher
|
Bosch
|
Samsung
|
86
|
Electric Fan
|
Dyson
|
87
|
Electric Garden Tools
|
Bosch
|
Black+Decker / Flymo (TIE)
|
88
|
Electric Heater
|
Dyson
|
89
|
Electric Kettle
|
Russell Hobbs
|
90
|
Food Processor
|
Ninja
|
Kenwood
|
91
|
Humidifier
|
Dyson
|
92
|
Light Bulbs
|
Philips
|
93
|
Lighter
|
Bic / Clipper (TIE)
|
94
|
Luggage
|
it luggage / Samsonite (TIE)
|
95
|
Mattress
|
Silentnight
|
Dreams
|
Emma
|
96
|
Mattress-in-a-Box
|
Emma
|
Simba
|
97
|
Oven / Range
|
Bosch
|
Samsung / Hotpoint (TIE)
|
98
|
Pillow
|
SilentNight
|
99
|
Portable Speaker
|
JBL
|
Amazon Echo / Bose (TIE)
|
100
|
Refrigerator
|
Samsung
|
Bosch / LG (TIE)
|
101
|
Stand Mixer
|
Kenwood / KitchenAid (TIE)
|
102
|
TV
|
Samsung
|
LG
|
Sony
|
103
|
TV Soundbar
|
Samsung
|
Sony
|
Sonos
|
104
|
Vacuum
|
Dyson / Shark (TIE)
|
Henry
|
HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
105
|
All-Purpose Cleaner
|
Flash
|
Dettol
|
Cif
|
106
|
Broom & Dust Pan
|
Addis / Vileda (TIE)
|
107
|
Carpet Stain Remover
|
Vanish
|
Dr. Beckmann
|
108
|
Dishwasher Powder or Tabs
|
Fairy
|
Finish
|
109
|
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
|
Finish
|
110
|
Disinfectant Spray
|
Dettol
|
Flash
|
111
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Lenor
|
Bounce
|
112
|
Fabric Conditioner
|
Lenor
|
Comfort
|
Fairy
|
113
|
Food Storage Containers
|
Tupperware
|
Sistema
|
114
|
Insect Control
|
Raid
|
115
|
Kitchen Roll
|
Plenty
|
Tesco / Regina Blitz (TIE)
|
116
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Vanish
|
117
|
Laundry Washing Detergent
|
Ariel / Persil (TIE)
|
Bold / Fairy / Surf (TIE)
|
118
|
Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin
|
Fairy
|
Persil
|
119
|
Mop & Bucket
|
Vileda
|
120
|
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes
|
Dettol
|
121
|
Paint
|
Dulux
|
122
|
Plant-Based Cleaning Products
|
Ecover
|
Method
|
123
|
Toilet Cleaner
|
Domestos
|
Duck / Harpic (TIE)
|
124
|
Toilet Roll
|
Andrex
|
Cushelle
|
125
|
Washing Up Liquid
|
Fairy
|
126
|
Wood Floor Cleaner
|
Flash
|
Method / Bona (TIE)
|
PETCARE
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
127
|
Cat Litter
|
Catsan
|
128
|
Dental Chews for Dogs
|
Pedigree Dentastix
|
129
|
Dog Treats
|
Pedigree
|
130
|
Flea & Tick Prevention
|
Frontline
|
Bob Martin
|
131
|
Pet Insurance
|
Petplan
|
Animal Friends
|
RETAIL & GROCERY
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
132
|
Coffee Shop
|
Costa
|
Starbucks
|
Caffè Nero
|
133
|
Convenience Store
|
Tesco Express / Co-op (TIE)
|
134
|
Department Store for Fashion
|
John Lewis / Marks & Spencer (TIE)
|
Primark / Next (TIE)
|
135
|
Eyewear Retailer
|
Specsavers
|
Vision Express
|
136
|
Grocery Pickup & Delivery
|
Tesco
|
Asda
|
Sainsbury's
|
137
|
Grocery Store for Customer Service
|
Tesco
|
Asda
|
Sainsbury's
|
138
|
Mattress Retailer
|
Dreams
|
139
|
Pharmacy
|
Boots
|
Lloyds Pharmacy
|
140
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products
|
Asda / Amazon (TIE)
|
141
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Electronics
|
Currys / Amazon (TIE)
|
Argos
|
142
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care
|
Boots
|
Savers
|
Superdrug
|
143
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Home Décor & Furnishings
|
Dunelm
|
B&M
|
Ikea
|
144
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Large Appliances
|
Currys
|
AO
|
Argos
|
145
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Pet Products
|
Pets at Home
|
146
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Small Appliances
|
Argos / Amazon (TIE)
|
Currys
|
147
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys
|
Smyths
|
Amazon / Argos (TIE)
|
148
|
Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability
|
Aldi
|
Lidl
|
Tesco
|
SERVICES
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3food
|
149
|
Airline
|
British Airways
|
easyJet / Jet2 (TIE)
|
150
|
Automotive Insurance Provider
|
Aviva / Admiral (TIE)
|
151
|
Bank for Customer Service
|
Lloyds / Barclays / Halifax (TIE)
|
152
|
Broadband Provider
|
EE (BT)
|
Sky / Virgin (TIE)
|
153
|
Cruise Line
|
P&O Cruises
|
Royal Caribbean
|
154
|
Digital Document Signature
|
DocuSign
|
Adobe
|
155
|
DNA Testing
|
Ancestry
|
23andMe
|
MyHeritage
|
156
|
Express Package Delivery
|
Royal Mail / DHL (TIE)
|
DPD / Evri (TIE)
|
157
|
Home Insurance Provider
|
Aviva
|
158
|
Home Phone Service Provider
|
EE (BT)
|
Virgin Media
|
Sky
|
159
|
Home Security Provider
|
Ring
|
ADT
|
160
|
Life Insurance Provider
|
Aviva
|
Legal & General
|
161
|
Meal Kit Delivery Service
|
HelloFresh
|
Gousto
|
162
|
Mobile Service Provider
|
O2 / EE (TIE)
|
Vodafone
|
163
|
No Annual Fee Credit Card
|
Barclays
|
164
|
Online Casino
|
Sky
|
Bet365
|
165
|
Retirement Investment Services
|
Hargreaves Lansdown
|
166
|
Rewards Credit Card
|
American Express / Barclays / Tesco (TIE)
|
167
|
Roadside Assistance Service
|
The AA
|
RAC
|
Green Flag
|
168
|
Short-Term Rentals
|
Airbnb
|
169
|
Sports Betting Provider
|
Bet365
|
Sky Bet
|
Paddy Power / William Hill / Ladbrokes (TIE)
|
170
|
Travel Booking Platform
|
Booking.com
|
171
|
Travel Insurance Provider
|
Aviva
|
Post Office
|
172
|
TV Service Provider
|
Sky
|
Virgin Media
|
173
|
Weight Loss Program
|
Slimming World / WW (Weight Watchers) (TIE)
How Winners Are Determined
The Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark International UK Trust Study, in which market research firm BrandSpark International surveyed a nationally representative sample of 17,008 U.K. shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.K. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category. The 2025 UK list represents the third edition of BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards for the UK, while the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program is in its 12th year in the United States and Canada. For more information about methodology consult BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.:
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.
For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact: Dave Martin, Business Director, Newsweek UK, D.Martin@Newsweek.com Or Megan Rybko, Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, MRybko@BrandSpark.com
