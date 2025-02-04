Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 3rd annual rankings of the Most Trusted brands in the U.K. for 2025 as 100% voted by U.K. Shoppers

New Rankings Offering Consumers a Data-Driven Guide to the Most Trusted Brands Across Consumer Products, Services, and Retail

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 U.K. Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, honouring the brands that have earned the trust of U.K. shoppers. This year's Awards are based on votes from 17,008 U.K. survey participants, encompassing 102,400 brand evaluations across 173 categories (including 73 new categories). These annual, highly credible rankings provide a robust analysis of consumer trust in the UK.

"In today's uncertain economic landscape, trust has become a cornerstone of consumer decision-making. With shoppers increasingly mindful of where they spend their money, brands that deliver consistent quality, reliability, and value are at the top", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International.

The winners of the 2025 Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards exemplify this critical relationship between trust and loyalty, standing out in categories where competition is fierce, and consumer expectations are higher than ever.

"Brands that have been recognized as Most Trusted brands now have unique opportunities to leverage that trust with existing consumers, to build loyalty, and to help attract new consumers as they increasingly search for better value", says Levy.

The purple "Most Trusted" seal serves as a trusted guide for consumers, helping them quickly identify brands that consistently deliver on quality, reliability, and value. Proudly displayed by leading brands across retailer shelves, advertisements, and digital platforms, the seal is a powerful symbol of consumer confidence and trust, and signals to shoppers that their products are trusted by other consumers.

"Leading brands such as Vax, Dettol, Regaine, Braun, VTech and Emma Sleep have already recognized the value of the 100% consumer endorsement which remains among the most highly valued of claims", says Amit Shah, Executive Vice President of Newsweek.

This recognition not only validates a brand's commitment to excellence but also strengthens its connection with consumers, driving loyalty and enhancing credibility at the point of purchase.

Newsweek and BrandSpark will host an exclusive evening celebration honouring the people behind the nation's most trusted brands. The event will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the iconic Canada House in Trafalgar Square, London. Guests will enjoy a warm welcome from the Newsweek and BrandSpark teams, food and drinks, exclusive insights into consumer trust trends from BrandSpark's research, and an official awards presentation celebrating the brands that have earned the highest levels of trust across the UK. Winning brands are invited to attend this complimentary event and may RSVP at: https://ukevent.brandsparkmosttrusted.com

Below are some of the standout winners from the 2025 Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted list:

Baby & Kids:

VTech leads as the most trusted Baby Monitor brand, providing parents with advanced features, convenience and security.

leads as the most trusted brand, providing parents with advanced features, convenience and security. Braun is the most trusted Children's Thermometer, making it a reliable choice for parents when tracking fevers.

is the most trusted making it a reliable choice for parents when tracking fevers. Johnson's Baby has been named most trusted Baby Wash & Shampoo that provides parents with tried and tested products for babies.

Food and Beverage:

McCain is the most trusted Frozen Potato Products brand- category leadership they also have in Canada .

is the most trusted brand- category leadership they also have in . Jordans is voted the most trusted Granola, reflecting their experience in making tasty and nutritious products.

is voted the most trusted reflecting their experience in making tasty and nutritious products. Cathedral City leads in the Cheddar category and is now looking to expand their strong trust reputation to North America .

Health, Beauty, Personal Care:

Nivea demonstrates leadership in Anti-Aging Skin Care , Body Moisturiser , Face Moisturiser , and Sunscreen solidifying its presence in personal care.

demonstrates leadership in , , , and solidifying its presence in personal care. Regaine was voted the most trusted Hair Regrowth Products brand & Listerine most trusted Mouthwash - both from Kenvue providing consumers with reliable & effective products they can depend on.

Household & Cleaning:

Dettol from Reckitt secured the top spot for trust in Disinfectant Spray and Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes.

from Reckitt secured the top spot for trust in and Fairy from P&G secures wins in Dishwasher Powder or Tabs , Washing Up Liquid , Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin , and Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent showing its widespread appeal in cleaning essentials. P&G is also extremely strong for trust in these categories in Canada and the USA .

from P&G secures wins in , , , and showing its widespread appeal in cleaning essentials. P&G is also extremely strong for trust in these categories in and the . Lenor , also from P&G, leads in Fabric Conditioner and Dryer Sheets , confirming its role as a fabric care favourite.

, also from P&G, leads in and , confirming its role as a fabric care favourite. Dulux leads as the Most Trusted Paint Brand with its long history of producing high-quality paints.

Home Goods & Outdoor:

Vax cleans up the Carpet Cleaner (machine) category and uses the Purple Seal to reinforce the trust by UK consumers.

cleans up the category and uses the Purple Seal to reinforce the trust by UK consumers. Emma wins for the third year in a row in the highly competitive Mattress-in-a-box category. Emma has also chosen to leverage the Newsweek/BrandSpark seal.

wins for the third year in a row in the highly competitive category. Emma has also chosen to leverage the Newsweek/BrandSpark seal. Dyson stands out in high-tech categories like Air Purifier, Electric Fan, Electric Heater, Hair Tools, Humidifier, and in Vacuum (in a tie), showcasing its blend of innovation and reliability. Dyson is also growing its trust in North America .

stands out in high-tech categories like and in (in a tie), showcasing its blend of innovation and reliability. Dyson is also growing its trust in . Ninja wins in Air Fryer and Food Processor, reflecting the growing consumer demand for multifunctional kitchen appliances.

Retail:

Aldi is most trusted as a Supermarket for Low Prices/Affordability, affirming its leading role in retail trust for value and product innovation which is also recognized in the USA .

To see the winners on Newsweek.com, visit: www.Newsweek.com/mtbuk-2025 . For more information about the program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

BABY & KIDS # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 1 Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent Fairy



2 Baby Monitor VTech



3 Baby Probiotics Optibac BioGaia

4 Baby Wash & Shampoo Johnson's Baby Aveeno

5 Baby Wipes Pampers Huggies Johnson's Baby 6 Breast Pump Medela Tommee Tippee

7 Children's Cough & Cold Relief Calpol Benylin

8 Children's Thermometer Braun Boots / Tommee Tippee (TIE)

9 Educational Toys Lego Fisher-Price / VTech (TIE)

10 Nappies Pampers Mamia

11 Organic Kids Snacks Organix Ella's Kitchen



FOOD & BEVERAGE # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 12 Baked Beans Heinz



13 Bottled Water Evian Highland Spring

14 Butter Lurpak Anchor

15 Cheddar Cathedral City



16 Chicken Tesco Sainsbury's

17 Coffee Nescafé Kenco

18 Flour Homepride / Tesco / McDougalls (TIE)



19 Frozen Breaded Chicken Birds Eye



20 Frozen Fish Birds Eye Young's

21 Frozen Pizza Chicago Town Goodfella's

22 Frozen Potato Products McCain Birds Eye

23 Frozen Vegetables Birds Eye



24 Fruit Juice Tropicana Robinsons

25 Granola Jordans Kellogg's

26 Halal Meat Tariq / Shazans (TIE)



27 Ketchup Heinz



28 Mayonnaise Hellmann's Heinz

29 Milk Tesco / Arla Cravendale (TIE)



30 Mozzarella Tesco Galbani Asda 31 Oatmeal Quaker



32 Olive Oil Filippo Berio Bertolli / Tesco (TIE)

33 Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Quorn Linda McCartney

34 Protein Bar Grenade



35 Protein Pudding Arla Aldi

36 Rice Ben's Original Tilda

37 Sausages Richmond



38 Sparkling Water Evian Highland Spring San Pellegrino 39 Tea Yorkshire Tea Tetley PG Tips 40 Tinned Seafood John West Princes

41 Yogurt Müller Activia



HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 42 Anti-Aging Skin Care Nivea L'Oréal Olay 43 Body Moisturiser Nivea Dove

44 Cold & Flu Relief Lemsip Beechams

45 Cold Sore Remedy Zovirax



46 Contact Lens Solution Specsavers Easyvision Boots Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) 47 Cough & Cold Medicine Lemsip Benylin / Covonia (TIE)

48 Denture Adhesive Fixodent Poligrip

49 Denture Cleanser Steradent Polident/Poligrip

50 Deodorant / Antiperspirant Dove / Sure (TIE)

Lynx / Nivea (TIE) 51 Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men Gillette Philips Braun 52 Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Philips

53 Face Moisturiser Nivea Simple

54 Face Wipes Simple Nivea

55 Hair Regrowth Products Regaine



56 Hair Removal Veet Nair

57 Hair Tools Dyson GHD (Good Hair Day) BaByliss 58 Hand Wash Carex Dove

59 Headache Relief Nurofen Anadin Panadol 60 Heartburn & Indigestion Relief Rennie Gaviscon

61 Insect Repellent Jungle Formula



62 Laxative Dulcolax Senokot / Laxido (TIE)

63 Mouthwash Listerine Colgate Corsodyl 64 Oral Back Pain Relief Nurofen



65 Ovulation Test Clearblue



66 Pain Relief Patch Deep Heat Nurofen

67 Pregnancy Test Clearblue



68 Protein Powder Myprotein Optimum Nutrition

69 Self-Tanner St. Tropez / Dove / Bondi Sands (TIE)



70 Shampoo & Conditioner Head & Shoulders TRESemmé

71 Shower Gel Dove / Radox (TIE)

Lynx 72 Sleep Aid Nytol Kalms

73 Sunscreen Nivea Boots / Soltan

74 Teeth Whitening Colgate Oral-B



HOME GOODS & OUTDOOR # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 75 Action Camera GoPro Sony

76 Air Fryer Ninja Tower

77 Air Purifier Dyson Blueair / Philips (TIE)

78 Barbecue Grill Weber



79 Carpet Cleaner (Machine) Vax Bissell

80 Clothes Iron Philips Russell Hobbs

81 Clothes Steamer Philips



82 Cookware Tefal Le Creuset

83 Dashcam Nextbase Garmin

84 Dehumidifier Meaco



85 Dishwasher Bosch Samsung

86 Electric Fan Dyson



87 Electric Garden Tools Bosch Black+Decker / Flymo (TIE)

88 Electric Heater Dyson



89 Electric Kettle Russell Hobbs



90 Food Processor Ninja Kenwood

91 Humidifier Dyson



92 Light Bulbs Philips



93 Lighter Bic / Clipper (TIE)



94 Luggage it luggage / Samsonite (TIE)



95 Mattress Silentnight Dreams Emma 96 Mattress-in-a-Box Emma Simba

97 Oven / Range Bosch Samsung / Hotpoint (TIE)

98 Pillow SilentNight



99 Portable Speaker JBL Amazon Echo / Bose (TIE)

100 Refrigerator Samsung Bosch / LG (TIE)

101 Stand Mixer Kenwood / KitchenAid (TIE)



102 TV Samsung LG Sony 103 TV Soundbar Samsung Sony Sonos 104 Vacuum Dyson / Shark (TIE)

Henry

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 105 All-Purpose Cleaner Flash Dettol Cif 106 Broom & Dust Pan Addis / Vileda (TIE)



107 Carpet Stain Remover Vanish Dr. Beckmann

108 Dishwasher Powder or Tabs Fairy Finish

109 Dishwasher Rinse Aid Finish



110 Disinfectant Spray Dettol Flash

111 Dryer Sheets Lenor Bounce

112 Fabric Conditioner Lenor Comfort Fairy 113 Food Storage Containers Tupperware Sistema

114 Insect Control Raid



115 Kitchen Roll Plenty Tesco / Regina Blitz (TIE)

116 Laundry Stain Remover Vanish



117 Laundry Washing Detergent Ariel / Persil (TIE)

Bold / Fairy / Surf (TIE) 118 Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin Fairy Persil

119 Mop & Bucket Vileda



120 Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes Dettol



121 Paint Dulux



122 Plant-Based Cleaning Products Ecover Method

123 Toilet Cleaner Domestos Duck / Harpic (TIE)

124 Toilet Roll Andrex Cushelle

125 Washing Up Liquid Fairy



126 Wood Floor Cleaner Flash Method / Bona (TIE)



PETCARE # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 127 Cat Litter Catsan



128 Dental Chews for Dogs Pedigree Dentastix



129 Dog Treats Pedigree



130 Flea & Tick Prevention Frontline Bob Martin

131 Pet Insurance Petplan Animal Friends



RETAIL & GROCERY # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 132 Coffee Shop Costa Starbucks Caffè Nero 133 Convenience Store Tesco Express / Co-op (TIE)



134 Department Store for Fashion John Lewis / Marks & Spencer (TIE)

Primark / Next (TIE) 135 Eyewear Retailer Specsavers Vision Express

136 Grocery Pickup & Delivery Tesco Asda Sainsbury's 137 Grocery Store for Customer Service Tesco Asda Sainsbury's 138 Mattress Retailer Dreams



139 Pharmacy Boots Lloyds Pharmacy

140 Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products Asda / Amazon (TIE)



141 Retailer for Lower Prices on Electronics Currys / Amazon (TIE)

Argos 142 Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care Boots Savers Superdrug 143 Retailer for Lower Prices on Home Décor & Furnishings Dunelm B&M Ikea 144 Retailer for Lower Prices on Large Appliances Currys AO Argos 145 Retailer for Lower Prices on Pet Products Pets at Home



146 Retailer for Lower Prices on Small Appliances Argos / Amazon (TIE)

Currys 147 Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys Smyths Amazon / Argos (TIE)

148 Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability Aldi Lidl Tesco

SERVICES # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3food 149 Airline British Airways easyJet / Jet2 (TIE)

150 Automotive Insurance Provider Aviva / Admiral (TIE)



151 Bank for Customer Service Lloyds / Barclays / Halifax (TIE)



152 Broadband Provider EE (BT) Sky / Virgin (TIE)

153 Cruise Line P&O Cruises Royal Caribbean

154 Digital Document Signature DocuSign Adobe

155 DNA Testing Ancestry 23andMe MyHeritage 156 Express Package Delivery Royal Mail / DHL (TIE)

DPD / Evri (TIE) 157 Home Insurance Provider Aviva



158 Home Phone Service Provider EE (BT) Virgin Media Sky 159 Home Security Provider Ring ADT

160 Life Insurance Provider Aviva Legal & General

161 Meal Kit Delivery Service HelloFresh Gousto

162 Mobile Service Provider O2 / EE (TIE)

Vodafone 163 No Annual Fee Credit Card Barclays



164 Online Casino Sky Bet365

165 Retirement Investment Services Hargreaves Lansdown



166 Rewards Credit Card American Express / Barclays / Tesco (TIE)



167 Roadside Assistance Service The AA RAC Green Flag 168 Short-Term Rentals Airbnb



169 Sports Betting Provider Bet365 Sky Bet Paddy Power / William Hill / Ladbrokes (TIE) 170 Travel Booking Platform Booking.com



171 Travel Insurance Provider Aviva Post Office

172 TV Service Provider Sky Virgin Media

173 Weight Loss Program Slimming World / WW (Weight Watchers) (TIE)





How Winners Are Determined

The Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark International UK Trust Study, in which market research firm BrandSpark International surveyed a nationally representative sample of 17,008 U.K. shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.K. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category. The 2025 UK list represents the third edition of BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards for the UK, while the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program is in its 12th year in the United States and Canada. For more information about methodology consult BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.:



Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.

