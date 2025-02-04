Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 3rd annual rankings of the Most Trusted brands in the U.K. for 2025 as 100% voted by U.K. Shoppers

New Rankings Offering Consumers a Data-Driven Guide to the Most Trusted Brands Across Consumer Products, Services, and Retail

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --  Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 U.K. Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, honouring the brands that have earned the trust of U.K. shoppers. This year's Awards are based on votes from 17,008 U.K. survey participants, encompassing 102,400 brand evaluations across 173 categories (including 73 new categories). These annual, highly credible rankings provide a robust analysis of consumer trust in the UK.

2025 U.K. Program Seal

"In today's uncertain economic landscape, trust has become a cornerstone of consumer decision-making. With shoppers increasingly mindful of where they spend their money, brands that deliver consistent quality, reliability, and value are at the top", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International.

The winners of the 2025 Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards exemplify this critical relationship between trust and loyalty, standing out in categories where competition is fierce, and consumer expectations are higher than ever.

"Brands that have been recognized as Most Trusted brands now have unique opportunities to leverage that trust with existing consumers, to build loyalty, and to help attract new consumers as they increasingly search for better value", says Levy.

The purple "Most Trusted" seal serves as a trusted guide for consumers, helping them quickly identify brands that consistently deliver on quality, reliability, and value. Proudly displayed by leading brands across retailer shelves, advertisements, and digital platforms, the seal is a powerful symbol of consumer confidence and trust, and signals to shoppers that their products are trusted by other consumers.

 "Leading brands such as Vax, Dettol, Regaine, Braun, VTech and Emma Sleep have already recognized the value of the 100% consumer endorsement which remains among the most highly valued of claims", says Amit Shah, Executive Vice President of Newsweek.

This recognition not only validates a brand's commitment to excellence but also strengthens its connection with consumers, driving loyalty and enhancing credibility at the point of purchase.

Newsweek and BrandSpark will host an exclusive evening celebration honouring the people behind the nation's most trusted brands. The event will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the iconic Canada House in Trafalgar Square, London. Guests will enjoy a warm welcome from the Newsweek and BrandSpark teams, food and drinks, exclusive insights into consumer trust trends from BrandSpark's research, and an official awards presentation celebrating the brands that have earned the highest levels of trust across the UK. Winning brands are invited to attend this complimentary event and may RSVP at: https://ukevent.brandsparkmosttrusted.com

 Below are some of the standout winners from the 2025 Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted list:

Baby & Kids:

  • VTech leads as the most trusted Baby Monitor brand, providing parents with advanced features, convenience and security.
  • Braun is the most trusted Children's Thermometer, making it a reliable choice for parents when tracking fevers.
  • Johnson's Baby has been named most trusted Baby Wash & Shampoo that provides parents with tried and tested products for babies.

Food and Beverage:

  • McCain is the most trusted Frozen Potato Products brand- category leadership they also have in Canada.
  • Jordans is voted the most trusted Granola, reflecting their experience in making tasty and nutritious products.
  • Cathedral City leads in the Cheddar category and is now looking to expand their strong trust reputation to North America.

Health, Beauty, Personal Care:

  • Nivea demonstrates leadership in Anti-Aging Skin Care, Body Moisturiser, Face Moisturiser, and Sunscreen solidifying its presence in personal care.
  • Regaine was voted the most trusted Hair Regrowth Products brand & Listerine most trusted Mouthwash - both from Kenvue providing consumers with reliable & effective products they can depend on.

Household & Cleaning:

  • Dettol from Reckitt secured the top spot for trust in Disinfectant Spray and Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes.
  • Fairy from P&G secures wins in Dishwasher Powder or Tabs, Washing Up Liquid, Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin, and Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent showing its widespread appeal in cleaning essentials. P&G is also extremely strong for trust in these categories in Canada and the USA.
  • Lenor, also from P&G, leads in Fabric Conditioner and Dryer Sheets, confirming its role as a fabric care favourite.
  • Dulux leads as the Most Trusted Paint Brand with its long history of producing high-quality paints.

Home Goods & Outdoor:

  • Vax cleans up the Carpet Cleaner (machine) category and uses the Purple Seal to reinforce the trust by UK consumers.
  • Emma wins for the third year in a row in the highly competitive Mattress-in-a-box category.  Emma has also chosen to leverage the Newsweek/BrandSpark seal.
  • Dyson stands out in high-tech categories like  Air Purifier, Electric Fan, Electric Heater, Hair Tools, Humidifier, and in Vacuum (in a tie), showcasing its blend of innovation and reliability. Dyson is also growing its trust in North America.
  • Ninja wins in Air Fryer and Food Processor, reflecting the growing consumer demand for multifunctional kitchen appliances.

Retail:

  • Aldi is most trusted as a Supermarket for Low Prices/Affordability, affirming its leading role in retail trust for value and product innovation which is also recognized in the USA.

To see the winners on Newsweek.com, visit: www.Newsweek.com/mtbuk-2025 .  For more information about the program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

BABY & KIDS

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

1

Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent

Fairy

2

Baby Monitor

VTech

3

Baby Probiotics

Optibac

BioGaia

4

Baby Wash & Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

Aveeno

5

Baby Wipes

Pampers

Huggies

Johnson's Baby

6

Breast Pump

Medela

Tommee Tippee

7

Children's Cough & Cold Relief

Calpol

Benylin

8

Children's Thermometer

Braun

Boots / Tommee Tippee (TIE)

9

Educational Toys

Lego

Fisher-Price / VTech (TIE)

10

Nappies

Pampers

Mamia

11

Organic Kids Snacks

Organix

Ella's Kitchen

FOOD & BEVERAGE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

12

Baked Beans

Heinz

13

Bottled Water

Evian

Highland Spring

14

Butter

Lurpak

Anchor

15

Cheddar

Cathedral City

16

Chicken

Tesco

Sainsbury's

17

Coffee

Nescafé

Kenco

18

Flour

Homepride / Tesco                                                        / McDougalls (TIE)

19

Frozen Breaded Chicken

Birds Eye

20

Frozen Fish

Birds Eye

Young's

21

Frozen Pizza

Chicago Town

Goodfella's

22

Frozen Potato Products

McCain

Birds Eye

23

Frozen Vegetables

Birds Eye

24

Fruit Juice

Tropicana

Robinsons

25

Granola

Jordans

Kellogg's

26

Halal Meat

Tariq / Shazans (TIE)

27

Ketchup

Heinz

28

Mayonnaise

Hellmann's

Heinz

29

Milk

Tesco / Arla Cravendale (TIE)

30

Mozzarella

Tesco

Galbani

Asda

31

Oatmeal

Quaker

32

Olive Oil

Filippo Berio

Bertolli / Tesco (TIE)

33

Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Quorn

Linda McCartney

34

Protein Bar

Grenade

35

Protein Pudding

Arla

Aldi

36

Rice

Ben's Original

Tilda

37

Sausages

Richmond

38

Sparkling Water

Evian

Highland Spring

San Pellegrino

39

Tea

Yorkshire Tea

Tetley

PG Tips

40

Tinned Seafood

John West

Princes

41

Yogurt

Müller

Activia

HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

42

Anti-Aging Skin Care

Nivea

L'Oréal

Olay

43

Body Moisturiser

Nivea

Dove

44

Cold & Flu Relief

Lemsip

Beechams

45

Cold Sore Remedy

Zovirax

46

Contact Lens Solution

Specsavers Easyvision

Boots

Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)

47

Cough & Cold Medicine

Lemsip

Benylin / Covonia (TIE)

48

Denture Adhesive

Fixodent

Poligrip

49

Denture Cleanser

Steradent

Polident/Poligrip

50

Deodorant / Antiperspirant

Dove / Sure (TIE)

Lynx / Nivea (TIE)

51

Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men

Gillette

Philips

Braun

52

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Philips

53

Face Moisturiser

Nivea

Simple

54

Face Wipes

Simple

Nivea

55

Hair Regrowth Products

Regaine

56

Hair Removal

Veet

Nair

57

Hair Tools

Dyson

GHD (Good Hair Day)

BaByliss

58

Hand Wash

Carex

Dove

59

Headache Relief

Nurofen

Anadin

Panadol

60

Heartburn & Indigestion Relief

Rennie

Gaviscon

61

Insect Repellent

Jungle Formula

62

Laxative

Dulcolax

Senokot / Laxido (TIE)

63

Mouthwash

Listerine

Colgate

Corsodyl

64

Oral Back Pain Relief

Nurofen

65

Ovulation Test

Clearblue

66

Pain Relief Patch

Deep Heat

Nurofen

67

Pregnancy Test

Clearblue

68

Protein Powder

Myprotein

Optimum Nutrition

69

Self-Tanner

St. Tropez / Dove / Bondi Sands (TIE)

70

Shampoo & Conditioner

Head & Shoulders

TRESemmé

71

Shower Gel

Dove / Radox (TIE)

Lynx

72

Sleep Aid

Nytol

Kalms

73

Sunscreen

Nivea

Boots / Soltan

74

Teeth Whitening

Colgate

Oral-B

HOME GOODS & OUTDOOR

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

75

Action Camera

GoPro

Sony

76

Air Fryer

Ninja

Tower

77

Air Purifier

Dyson

Blueair / Philips (TIE)

78

Barbecue Grill

Weber

79

Carpet Cleaner (Machine)

Vax

Bissell

80

Clothes Iron

Philips

Russell Hobbs

81

Clothes Steamer

Philips

82

Cookware

Tefal

Le Creuset

83

Dashcam

Nextbase

Garmin

84

Dehumidifier

Meaco

85

Dishwasher

Bosch

Samsung

86

Electric Fan

Dyson

87

Electric Garden Tools

Bosch

Black+Decker / Flymo (TIE)

88

Electric Heater

Dyson

89

Electric Kettle

Russell Hobbs

90

Food Processor

Ninja

Kenwood

91

Humidifier

Dyson

92

Light Bulbs

Philips

93

Lighter

Bic / Clipper (TIE)

94

Luggage

it luggage / Samsonite (TIE)

95

Mattress

Silentnight

Dreams

Emma

96

Mattress-in-a-Box

Emma

Simba

97

Oven / Range

Bosch

Samsung / Hotpoint (TIE)

98

Pillow

SilentNight

99

Portable Speaker

JBL

Amazon Echo / Bose (TIE)

100

Refrigerator

Samsung

Bosch / LG (TIE)

101

Stand Mixer

Kenwood / KitchenAid (TIE)

102

TV

Samsung

LG

Sony

103

TV Soundbar

Samsung

Sony

Sonos

104

Vacuum

Dyson / Shark (TIE)

Henry

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

105

All-Purpose Cleaner

Flash

Dettol

Cif

106

Broom & Dust Pan

Addis / Vileda (TIE)

107

Carpet Stain Remover

Vanish

Dr. Beckmann

108

Dishwasher Powder or Tabs

Fairy

Finish

109

Dishwasher Rinse Aid

Finish

110

Disinfectant Spray

Dettol

Flash

111

Dryer Sheets

Lenor

Bounce

112

Fabric Conditioner

Lenor

Comfort

Fairy

113

Food Storage Containers

Tupperware

Sistema

114

Insect Control

Raid

115

Kitchen Roll

Plenty

Tesco / Regina Blitz (TIE)

116

Laundry Stain Remover

Vanish

117

Laundry Washing Detergent

Ariel / Persil (TIE)

Bold / Fairy / Surf (TIE)

118

Laundry Washing Detergent for       Sensitive Skin

Fairy

Persil

119

Mop & Bucket

Vileda

120

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes

Dettol

121

Paint

Dulux

122

Plant-Based Cleaning Products

Ecover

Method

123

Toilet Cleaner

Domestos

Duck / Harpic (TIE)

124

Toilet Roll

Andrex

Cushelle

125

Washing Up Liquid

Fairy

126

Wood Floor Cleaner

Flash

Method / Bona (TIE)

PETCARE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

127

Cat Litter

Catsan

128

Dental Chews for Dogs

Pedigree Dentastix

129

Dog Treats

Pedigree

130

Flea & Tick Prevention

Frontline

Bob Martin

131

Pet Insurance

Petplan

Animal Friends

RETAIL & GROCERY

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

132

Coffee Shop

Costa

Starbucks

Caffè Nero

133

Convenience Store

Tesco Express / Co-op (TIE)

134

Department Store for Fashion

John Lewis / Marks & Spencer (TIE)

Primark / Next (TIE)

135

Eyewear Retailer

Specsavers

Vision Express

136

Grocery Pickup & Delivery

Tesco

Asda

Sainsbury's

137

Grocery Store for Customer Service

Tesco

Asda

Sainsbury's

138

Mattress Retailer

Dreams

139

Pharmacy

Boots

Lloyds Pharmacy

140

Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products

Asda / Amazon (TIE)

141

Retailer for Lower Prices on Electronics

Currys / Amazon (TIE)

Argos

142

Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care

Boots

Savers

Superdrug

143

Retailer for Lower Prices on Home Décor & Furnishings

Dunelm

B&M

Ikea

144

Retailer for Lower Prices on Large Appliances

Currys

AO

Argos

145

Retailer for Lower Prices on Pet Products

Pets at Home

146

Retailer for Lower Prices on Small Appliances

Argos / Amazon (TIE)

Currys

147

Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys

Smyths

Amazon / Argos (TIE)

148

Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability

Aldi

Lidl

Tesco

SERVICES

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3food

149

Airline

British Airways

easyJet / Jet2 (TIE)

150

Automotive Insurance Provider

Aviva / Admiral (TIE)

151

Bank for Customer Service

Lloyds / Barclays / Halifax (TIE)

152

Broadband Provider

EE (BT)

Sky / Virgin (TIE)

153

Cruise Line

P&O Cruises

Royal Caribbean

154

Digital Document Signature

DocuSign

Adobe

155

DNA Testing

Ancestry

23andMe

MyHeritage

156

Express Package Delivery

Royal Mail / DHL (TIE)

DPD / Evri (TIE)

157

Home Insurance Provider

Aviva

158

Home Phone Service Provider

EE (BT)

Virgin Media

Sky

159

Home Security Provider

Ring

ADT

160

Life Insurance Provider

Aviva

Legal & General

161

Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh

Gousto

162

Mobile Service Provider

O2 / EE (TIE)

Vodafone

163

No Annual Fee Credit Card

Barclays

164

Online Casino

Sky

Bet365

165

Retirement Investment Services

Hargreaves Lansdown

166

Rewards Credit Card

American Express / Barclays / Tesco (TIE)

167

Roadside Assistance Service

The AA

RAC

Green Flag

168

Short-Term Rentals

Airbnb

169

Sports Betting Provider

Bet365

Sky Bet

Paddy Power / William Hill / Ladbrokes (TIE)

170

Travel Booking Platform

Booking.com

171

Travel Insurance Provider

Aviva

Post Office

172

TV Service Provider

Sky

Virgin Media

173

Weight Loss Program

Slimming World / WW (Weight Watchers) (TIE)

How Winners Are Determined

The Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark International UK Trust Study, in which market research firm BrandSpark International surveyed a nationally representative sample of 17,008 U.K. shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.K. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category. The 2025 UK list represents the third edition of BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards for the UK, while the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program is in its 12th year in the United States and Canada. For more information about methodology consult BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.:

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact: Dave Martin, Business Director, Newsweek UK, D.Martin@Newsweek.com Or Megan Rybko, Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, MRybko@BrandSpark.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611826/BrandSpark_International_Newsweek_and_BrandSpark_International%C2%A0a.jpg