New Zealand's Leading Fitness Coach Manik Launches Groundbreaking MKFitnessnz App

Global fitness app offers tailor-made workout plans, step-by-step exercise videos and a comprehensive grocery meal planner

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by renowned fitness coach Manik, MKFitnessnz has a successful track record of transforming the lives of over 500 clients globally. His unwavering commitment to helping his clients, especially those within the Indian community, has led to the development of this exclusive workout app. With MKFitnessnz, Manik has taken the first step towards making professional fitness guidance accessible to anyone, anywhere.

The app features:

Embracing wellness in the heart of the UAE, as the sunset over the Dubai skyline, we capture the essence of fitness and well-being that defines our journey at Mkfitnessnz.

Tailor-Made Fitness Plans: Personalized workout plans that suit each user's individual fitness goals and needs. Whether you aim to lose weight, gain muscle, or improve your overall health, Manik's app has the perfect plan for you.

Step-by-Step Workout Videos: Easy-to-follow video demonstrations of each exercise, ensuring you perform them correctly to maximize results and minimize the risk of injury.

Grocery Meal Planner: Achieving your fitness goals requires more than just exercise; nutrition is a crucial factor. The app offers a grocery meal planner, making it easier for you to maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

24/7 Support from Manik: The path to fitness can be challenging. With MKFitness, you're never alone in your journey. Manik provides constant support and guidance to ensure you stay on track and motivated.

"Fitness isn't just about exercise; it's about well-being and the pursuit of a healthier, happier life. With the launch of MKFitness App, I'm delighted to extend my passion for fitness and wellness to a global audience. Whether you're embarking on your fitness journey or looking to elevate your fitness game, my app is your trusted partner. It's designed to cater to your unique goals, providing my guidance and support around the clock. With MKFitnessnz, you're never alone on your path to a healthier you." says Manik Kumar.

Visit www.mkfitnessnz.com to learn more and sign up for MKFitness App. You can follow MKFitnessnz and keep up to date with the latest information on Tiktok and Instagram

About MKFitnessnz:

MKFitnessnz is a leading fitness coaching and training platform founded by Manik in Auckland New Zealand. MKFitnessnz is dedicated to making fitness accessible and personalized through its innovative MKFitness App. Tailor-made fitness plans, step-by-step exercise videos, and a grocery meal planner are just a few of the features that set this app apart, along with Manik's unwavering support for every user.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275702/image.jpg