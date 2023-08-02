NEW Superdrug summer exclusive: foodspring releases new protein+ range with Davina McCall

The foodspring x Davina product range is designed to inspire people to lead a healthy lifestyle. The shakes are different from traditional protein powders and reflect Davina's positive and holistic approach to health, fitness and nutrition. The range has been carefully formulated to support general wellbeing, and fit around busy lifestyles by helping balance energy levels throughout the day, or to wind down, relax and recover in the evening. The shakes are not only high in protein but also contain important vitamins and minerals (B12, B5, Vitamin C, Zinc, Magnesium), alongside adaptogens used in traditional medicine (Ginseng, Ashwagandha), and contain impressive nutritional values to support an active, busy lifestyle and balanced diet.

Davina McCall comments, "It's an absolute minefield out there when it comes to supplements, what we need and all the different advice that often seems to contradict each other. When I met foodspring, they came to me and got me involved in science experiments, they got me in a lab coat and properly on-board so I could really see what's behind their products and how much science is involved in what they make. How our bodies work and what goes into them are at the top of the list of things that foodspring think about when producing their products."

Thomas Vieten, Director of Retail Sales at foodspring says "Welcoming Davina as part of the foodspring family is a massive step forward for our brand within the UK. We are tremendously excited to get our products in front of Davina's fans so they can also benefit from high-quality nutrition to help them lead better and healthier lives, a key founding principle we saw synonymous with Davina's lifestyle approach. Having the products launch in Superdrug as our second multi-store retailer announcement in 2023 additionally marks our aggressive growth within the British nutrition sector."

Davina adds "I wanted to come up with two products that I thought would be great for women because as I've learnt, protein plays a big part in my diet and it's important for every part of my body - it's not just about exercise. To be honest, sometimes I find it hard to consume the right amount of protein and work can mean that I'm not always eating as well as I should be. I'm hoping you like the Protein + Focus and Protein + Relax as much as I do!!"

Protein + Focus

"For me, looking and feeling my best starts from the inside, and I want to live as long and as healthy a life as possible and that means prioritising my health goals to get the most out of my life. As I've gotten older I've noticed I need a product that tops up my daily protein, keeps my energy levels even throughout the day and provides me with vitamins and minerals, to boost my immunity. Developed with foodspring, this Protein+ Focus has got me covered."

Coming in a delicious Cocoa flavour, the Protein + Focus is cleverly designed to help balance energy levels, reach your daily protein target and is packed with a dynamic range of ingredients including valuable vitamins and minerals and the adaptogen ginseng. The drink supports your immune system, helps maintain balanced energy levels throughout the day and reduces fatigue, without the presence of caffeine.

20g protein per serving from an elite blend of whey protein isolate, concentrate and sunflower seed

from an elite blend of whey protein isolate, concentrate and sunflower seed Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5) contributes to normal mental performance and energy-yielding metabolism

contributes to normal mental performance and energy-yielding metabolism Panax ginseng root contains an adaptogen, ginseng, which helps boost energy and reduce stress and is used in traditional medicine

contains an adaptogen, ginseng, which helps boost energy and reduce stress and is used in traditional medicine Vitamin B12 and Vitamin C strengthens the immune system during and after exercise, repairing body tissue and reducing tiredness and fatigue

strengthens the immune system during and after exercise, repairing body tissue and reducing tiredness and fatigue Zinc helps strengthen the immune system and reduces inflammation

helps strengthen the immune system and reduces inflammation Magnesium reduces tiredness and fatigue and contributes to the regular functioning of the nervous system

reduces tiredness and fatigue and contributes to the regular functioning of the nervous system Calcium helps to regulate muscle contraction and relaxation

How to enjoy: mix 3 tablespoons (30g) with 250ml of water or milk at any time of day to support focus.

Protein + Relax

"Switching off and giving time for my body and mind to relax is an integral part of helping me reach my fitness and health goals. I want to get the most out of life and sometimes, importantly, that means giving my body a chance to rest after a hard work-out or a busy day. Developed with foodspring the Protein + Relax includes high-quality protein and ashwagandha root, combined with the soothing taste of honey and golden spices. It's yummy."

The Protein + Relax is the perfect drink to unwind with in the evening, designed to destress after a busy day or a tough workout. The shake is foodspring's first casein-based offering, a slow-digesting protein source which helps to repair your muscles most effectively whilst you sleep, releasing amino acids more gradually (up to 7 hours) than whey protein. Available in a calming Honey & Spices flavour, the shake contains ashwagandha root, turmeric, honey, digestible enzymes, plus vitamins and minerals.

22g protein per serving accounting for 74% of the blend

accounting for 74% of the blend Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) helps metabolise protein for muscle growth

helps metabolise protein for muscle growth Vitamin B6 strengthens the immune system

strengthens the immune system Vitamin B12 and Vitamin C contributes to normal psychological function and functioning of the nervous system and relaxation

contributes to normal psychological function and functioning of the nervous system and relaxation Vitamin D supports the immune system and bone health

supports the immune system and bone health Zinc

Magnesium

Calcium

Iron reduces tiredness and fatigue

reduces tiredness and fatigue Ashwagandha is an adaptogen derived from a plant which helps our body manage physical and mental stress, borrowing from traditional wisdoms in ayurvedic medicine

How to enjoy: mix 3 tablespoons (30g) with 250ml of regular or warm water or milk for a cosy evening bedtime beverage.

Additional foodspring products from their core range will also be available in Superdrug stores from 31st July for the very first time, including the Chocolate Whey Protein, Clear Whey Lemonade and Hazelnut Protein Cream.

The foodspring x Davina McCall range is available exclusively at Superdrug.com , in stores and online at www.foodspring.com/davina-mccall for £34.99 per product from Wednesday 2nd August.

Link HERE to imagery

About foodspring

foodspring is the brand for healthy, functional fitness food with great taste. With an international team and a large development department, the Berlin-based company is Germany's fastest growing food start-up. The young company was founded in 2013 and is now active in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. www.foodspring.com

About Davina McCall

Davina is firmly established as one of the nation's most loved TV broadcasters, with hit series that include Long Lost Family, The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer and the groundbreaking documentaries Sex, Myths and the Menopause; Sex, Mind and the Menopause and most recently Davina McCall's Pill Revolution!

Davina has become a passionate advocate for raising awareness about the menopause and as well as fronting two critically acclaimed C4 documentaries and speaking at corporate events, she has also released her book Menopausing.

Davina has also built a successful fitness empire, encompassing no less than 15 fitness DVD releases with sales of over 1.4 million and an online site ownyourgoalsdavina.com.

In 2007 Davina was signed up by Garnier, where she remains one of their key brand ambassadors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167300/foodspring_Davina.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167299/foodspring_Focus_schoki.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167298/foodspring_Relax_Honey.jpg

SOURCE foodspring; Superdrug