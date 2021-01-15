New strategic recruitments and organizational changes at Enzymatica

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support Enzymatica's growth journey, Enzymatica has hired Malin Richter to serve as Director Operations and Kristoffer Ahlerup as Director Commercial for the Enzymatica Group. Both of our new colleagues have long experience from international life science companies such as McNeil, Pharmacia, L'Oréal, Ferrosan and Reckitt Benckiser. Malin will be responsible for production, supply & supply planning, including relationships with CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organizations), as well as D&D - Design & Development. Kristoffer will take responsibility for sales & marketing, international expansion and business development. Both Malin and Kristoffer will be members of Enzymatica's management group. In addition, the company announces other organizational changes to handle the next phase of the growth journey.

As Enzymatica's international expansion gathers pace, the company has made several organizational changes. Johan Lindvall, previously Chief Technical Officer, will take on the new position as Director Global Project Management. His responsibility will include overall oversight, including resource management, organization and timeline accountability, for key projects supporting Enzymatica's Growth Pillars, particularly in the areas of geographical expansion and new product portolio. Ulf Blom, previously Director of Sales & Marketing, and one of the founders of Enzymatica, will take on the new role as Director Innovation, focused on development of new products and new indications. Ann-Christine Provoost, Director of Regulatory Affairs, will take on a broader scope of responsibilities, including pre-clinical and clinical development, a recognition of the importance of regulatory and adherence to the new requirements under MDR. Åsa Anderlind, will in addition to her role as Director of Quality Assurance, take on the responsibility of Quality Assurance at the Enzymatica facility in Reykjavik, Iceland. Johan, Ulf, Ann-Christine and Åsa will be members of the Enzymatica management group.

"There is so much more growth ahead of us that will require us to continually strengthen the capabilities and the resources in the organization. We are therefore very pleased with the recruitments of Malin Richter and Kristoffer Ahlerup, both of whom have long, and successful experiences from the international life science industry," says Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Director Growth at Enzymatica.

Malin Richter joined Enzymatica from McNeil AB on January 11th this year, where she held the position as Head of Plan, covering Planning, Procurement of direct materials, new product roll-outs and artwork. Malin's first line management role was in 1999 as Business Unit Manager Operations at Pharmacia. Thereafter, Malin had several managerial positions at Pharmacia and was responsible for Nicorette range of products, Treo and Microlax. Malin has also held the primary operational contact with GSK, Glaxo Smith Kline, for the distribution relationship for Nicorette Gum in the US. In addition to working with the US, Malin also has extensive experience in working with Japan, China and EMEA.

Kristoffer Ahlerup will join Enzymatica from L'Oréal as of February 1st, where he held the position as Brand Director in charge of two of the leading dermocosmetics brands La Roche-Posay and CeraVe in the Nordics. Kristoffer has 17 years' of life science and consumer healthcare experience from companies such as L'Oréal, Ferrosan, Reckitt Benckiser and AAK. The experience spans brand and product marketing, sales and key account management driving the development of strong global brands, retailers and distributors worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

Enzymatica

Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | E-mail: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister, Communication manager Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 (0)701-88 50 21 | Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme®, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about 30 markets on 3 continents. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

