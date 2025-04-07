New initiative offers UK small businesses rare opportunity to secure national TV advertising with Channel 4 worth £300,000

LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new competition from Constant Contact and Enterprise Nation in collaboration with Channel 4 is set to offer UK small business brands an opportunity to win a professionally produced broadcast TV advert on Channel 4 and expert marketing support — a package worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Small Business, Big Break is a collaborative initiative from digital marketing and automation platform Constant Contact , small business support platform Enterprise Nation and national broadcaster, Channel 4.

Small Business Big Break competition from Constant Contact and Enterprise Nation

The initiative will shine a light on the UK's brilliant small business community, opening up an opportunity for three successful brands to tell their story to millions of potential customers on TV - connecting them to a proven marketing channel that can help small businesses scale.

Erika Robinson, UK General Manager of Constant Contact, said: "Constant Contact provides the marketing tools and support that small businesses need to excel and grow."

"Small Business, Big Break will deliver a life-changing boost to some of the UK's most exciting businesses, catapulting their brand into the homes of millions of consumers with comprehensive marketing support and professional advertising that might otherwise be out of reach."

How Small Business, Big Break works

The competition opens on April 4. To enter, small businesses need to complete a short application explaining their business and why they deserve a chance to be on TV. Applications close on May 15.

A panel of judges from Constant Contact and Enterprise Nation will review applications, upon which finalists will be invited to pitch their business for a chance to win the main prize. The top three winners will receive:

A bespoke TV advert developed by a leading creative agency

Strategic support from a team of experts to define and target their ideal audience

A share of £300,000 in Channel 4 advertising airtime

In addition, ten finalists will benefit from a package of business-building support, including:

A 12- month Premium subscription to Constant Contact's full suite of digital marketing tools

Small business mentorship and expertise from industry leaders

A £2,000 grant, to be used on any marketing activity to support ambitions for growth

Access to a marketing consultant, worth £500

Those who would prefer not to take advantage of the TV advertising portion of the main prize will still qualify for a £2,000 grant, to be used on any marketing activity that supports their business' growth, 12 months of Constant Contact Premium and access to a marketing consultant valued at £500.

"Supporting small businesses is a key part of our mission at Constant Contact," said Robinson. "We're excited to see the innovation and growth that small businesses can achieve, given the spotlight and airtime that this prize will offer."

Emma Jones, CBE, founder of small business support platform and membership community Enterprise Nation, said: "Finding new customers is fundamental for any business that wants to succeed and grow. But cutting through the infinite noise and telling the story of your brand is now harder than ever.

"We're delighted to team up with Constant Contact and Channel 4 to give winning businesses a unique opportunity to do exactly that through a traditional advertising medium that has stood the test of time and is still one of the most effective ways to expand awareness of your product or service.

"We can't wait to see their names up in lights on our TV screens in the coming months."

Nick Archer, Client & Business Development Leader, Channel 4 Sales, said: ""Television advertising provides SMEs with unparalleled scale and conversion potential. It is a highly trusted platform delivering memorable brand experiences like no other platform, in turn driving significant customer growth. By tapping into TV's mass reach, SMEs can convert a vast, untapped market of non-buyers into loyal consumers."

Businesses can enter here .

Eligibility

To enter this competition, businesses must have been operating for at least 3 months; have a Companies House number or UTR; and employ between 0 and 50 people. Businesses must be based in the UK and have a British bank account.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact makes digital marketing easy and effective for small businesses and nonprofits around the world. Whether just starting out, or managing complex multi-channel campaigns, SMBs benefit from our powerful SaaS platform that delivers a simplified marketing experience with less time spent and better results. With cutting-edge technology, best-in-class deliverability and award-winning customer support, we help the small stand tall.

About Enterprise Nation

Enterprise Nation is a business support platform and membership community delivering support to more than 900,000 small businesses every year. Its aim is to help people turn their good ideas into great businesses – through expert advice, events, acceleration support and networking.

About Channel 4

Channel 4 exists to create change through entertainment. Publicly owned yet commercially funded, Channel 4 generates significant and sustainable cultural, economic and social impact across the UK – at no cost to the taxpayer.

The broadcaster's distinctive remit is set by Parliament, and it has a role to represent unheard voices, challenge with purpose and reinvent entertainment. For more than 40 years, it has been a British success story, engaging generation after generation of young people.

With a unique publisher-broadcaster model, Channel 4 commissions its content from the UK independent production sector. Working with hundreds of creative companies every year, Channel 4 makes a major contribution to the local, regional and national economy, creating and supporting thousands of jobs and businesses across the country.

In 2024, Channel 4 launched its Fast Forward strategy to accelerate its transformation into an agile and genuinely digital-first public service streamer by 2030. It is designed to ensure Channel 4 embraces the generational shift in TV viewing, elevates its impact across the UK and stands out in a crowded market.

From its bases in London, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and Glasgow, Channel 4 is fully committed to harnessing the power of its regional structure to increase its impact across the UK.

Through its training and development initiative 4Skills is opening up opportunities in broadcasting, with a particular focus on disadvantaged young people and addressing skills gaps across the Nations and Regions. 4Skills invests £5m in training, development and learning opportunities annually and this will double to £10m by 2025.

Through Film4 Productions, Channel 4 also invests in British filmmakers to huge critical acclaim, producing 43 Oscar wins and 97 BAFTA wins in its history.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658164/small_business_big_break_1.jpg