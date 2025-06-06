Constant Contact Acquires Moosend from Sitecore

Strengthens Constant Contact's International Presence and Complements its Existing Marketing Software Tools

WALTHAM, Mass. and ATHENS, Greece, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a leading provider of digital marketing tools for small businesses and nonprofits, today announced that it has acquired Moosend, an email marketing and automation platform, from Sitecore. The addition of Moosend complements Constant Contact's existing SaaS marketing platform and strengthens Constant Contact's presence in Europe.

The acquisition of Moosend will unlock strategic growth opportunities, and allow for investment in Moosend's product portfolio, which serves small businesses and marketing teams who utilize the solution to deliver personalized messaging, improve customer interactions, and build loyalty. Following the transaction, Moosend will continue to power Sitecore's Send solution for new and existing customers.

"The acquisition of Moosend represents an important investment in our global growth strategy," said Frank Vella, CEO, Constant Contact. "Moosend's established presence in EMEA provides us with valuable access to key international markets, allowing us to accelerate our support for small businesses across the globe. Furthermore, Moosend's robust white-label capabilities offer exciting new avenues for us to bring Constant Contact's best-in-class digital marketing tools to a broader set of businesses that serve SMB customers."

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Moosend," said Panos Melissaropoulos, Co-founder and General Manager of Moosend. "Our teams are united by a shared mission: to help marketers win with solutions that are not just powerful, but genuinely intuitive and adaptable to their needs. I'm incredibly grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us over the years, and we're more committed than ever to delivering world-class innovation that drives real results."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact makes digital marketing easy and effective for small businesses and nonprofits across the globe. Whether just starting or managing complex multi-channel campaigns, SMBs benefit from our powerful SaaS platform that delivers a simplified marketing experience in less time and with better results. With cutting-edge technology, best-in-class deliverability, and award-winning customer support, we help the small stand tall. Learn more at constantcontact.com .

About Sitecore

Sitecore creates digital experiences so powerful they connect the world. Our agentic experience platform makes it simple for marketers to reach, engage, and serve customers with tailored journeys that make their stories relevant. With AI at the core, Sitecore transforms content delivery, drives engagement, and unlocks personalization at scale, redefining what's possible in digital experience. Learn more at sitecore.com .