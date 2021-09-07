Neurovascular Catheters Market Size Worth $4.83 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global neurovascular catheters market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, rising prevalence of stroke and brain aneurysm, and technological advancements are driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

By type, embolization neurovascular catheters dominated the neurovascular catheters market in 2019 owing to the increasing prevalence of conditions, such as brain aneurysms, nose bleeding, and arteriovenous malformations

Based on application, the others segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising number of patients suffering from neurovascular diseases and conditions, such as carotid artery stenosis and atherosclerosis

Based on end-use, hospitals dominated the market in 2019 owing to factors, such as rising prevalence of acute ischemic stroke, growing awareness among the population, and increasing government funding

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2019 owing to rising incidence of hemorrhagic stroke and brain aneurysm and increasing R&D investment

Some of the key players operating in the neurovascular catheters market are Medtronic; Stryker; phenox GmbH; Penumbra, Inc.; Integer holdings Corporation; Terumo Corporation; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Biomerics; Acandis GmbH; and Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG.

Stroke is the most common cause of death, followed by heart and cancer diseases worldwide. For instance, according to WHO, in 2016, 15.2 million deaths of the 56.9 million deaths worldwide were due to stroke. Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) is the most common form of stroke caused due to reduced blood supply to the brain, making brain cells die. For instance, according to the U.S. CDC, 87.0% of strokes are classified as ischemic strokes, with the U.S. being the most commonly affected country.

Various initiatives are undertaken by the government worldwide to prevention stroke. For instance, the Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation (WISEWOMAN) program was started by the U.S. CDC in three states: North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Arizona, to minimize the risk of stroke and other neurovascular diseases in women by promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Grand View Research has segmented the global neurovascular catheters market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Neurovascular Catheters Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Microcatheters



Balloon Catheters



Access Catheters



Embolization Catheters



Others

Neurovascular Catheters Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Embolic Stroke



Brain Aneurysm



Arteriovenous Malformations



Others

Neurovascular Catheters End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Diagnostic Centers

Neurovascular Catheters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of the Neurovascular Catheters Market

Medtronic

Stryker

phenox GmbH

Penumbra, Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Biomerics

Acandis GmbH

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG.

