Neuraxpharm Launches the Social Initiative "Quarantine Together"

- New help desks in Spain and Italy offering psychological support during COVID-19 set up

- The social initiative "Quarantine together" will provide psychological support to families to help them in dealing with the COVID-19 situation in both countries

- Families will receive free help and guidance in their homes from professional psychologists via telephone or email during times of social distancing

MILAN, BARCELONA, Spain and ASCOLI PICENO, Italy, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group, a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and present in 12 countries across Europe, today announces the launch of the social initiative "Quarantine Together", a psychological support platform for families in Spain and Italy, a help desk to support families in dealing with the COVID-19 situation in these two countries.

In some European countries, we are currently not allowed to leave our homes. People in Italy and Spain are most affected, because they have been the first to have to face this new reality as a preventative measure against the rapid spread of the coronavirus. This has changed the dynamics in households. The challenge to #stayathome to stop the spread of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 is even greater for families with elderly, with children with autism or ADHD syndrome or with members with a mental or any other disease.

As a result of the confinement and the sudden change in the daily routine of more vulnerable family members, it is common for them to feel their symptoms getting worse or to suffer changes in their emotions such as sadness, irritability or anxiety.

As a specialist in CNS, Neuraxpharm is particularly aware of the needs of these more vulnerable individuals who need special attention. Reflecting about Corporate Social Responsibility, Neuraxpharm has therefore decided to launch an initiative called "Quarantine Together". The programme consists of a free help desk providing psychological assistance to families, and in Spain it will be offered specifically for those families with children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

As a socially responsible pharmaceutical company and part of the global community, focused on improving the quality of life of people living with CNS disorders, Neuraxpharm aims to help the communities in two of the European countries where the company is present. The aim of the initiative is to provide psychological assistance to people in need and to help them to manage their mental health and wellbeing during the uncertain times caused by the impact of coronavirus.

The initiative in Spain, called "Cuarentena con TEA", runs in collaboration with the Fundación Querer, a multidisciplinary bureau made up of experts in children and teenage psychology that will provide medical, therapeutic and educational guidance in Spanish. It is being launched on April 2nd, World Autism Awareness Day. The initiative will be promoted through Neuraxpharm Spain's website and social media (Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn).

In Italy, the initiative is called "Quarantena insieme". It will consist of a team of professional psychologists that will provide psychological support in Italian to families with mentally vulnerable members through a help desk. The campaign will be launched on April 8th. The initiative will be promoted through Neuraxpharm Italy's website and via social media (Facebook)

Commenting on the campaign, Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, said: "At Neuraxpharm we are working every day to improve the quality of life and mental wellbeing of patients affected by disorders related to the central nervous system. Our mission as a pharmaceutical company has more meaning than ever during these exceptional times that we are witnessing as a result of the spread of COVID-19. The collaborative project that we have launched in two of the most affected countries in Europe aims to provide support to families having vulnerable members or children with autism disorder and to discuss solutions that will adapt to the specific needs of each case".

Dr. Marta Fernández Gracia-Andrade, a psychologist from the Fundación Querer added: "At the moment there are thousands of families that are going through some very difficult times because, besides the confinement due to COVID-19 with all the problems that it involves, they have stopped receiving their therapeutic and educational support and they are facing the reality of not being able to continue with all the support from psychologists, speech therapists or occupational and educational therapists that they so desperately need. That is why we are glad to join forces with Neuraxpharm on this project and help from the expert bureau that will deal with queries from the families."

About Neuraxpharm – the European CNS specialist

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, United Kingdom, Hungary and Portugal. Backed by funds advised by Apax Partners, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes value added medicines, standard generics and Consumer Healthcare products, e.g. probiotics and other nutraceuticals, and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in its own manufacturing sites in Spain, Lesvi and Inke.

To learn more about Neuraxpharm, please visit: https://www.neuraxpharm.com

