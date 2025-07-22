Neuraxpharm continues international expansion with launch of Neuraxpharm Australia

Avendran Naidu appointed Head of Commercial to lead new affiliate

CNS specialist continues growth strategy outside Europe to commercialise CNS treatments, including Nuvigil® (armodafinil), Modavigil® (modafinil), and bring BRIUMVI® (ublituximab) to patients in Australia

SYDNEY and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the launch of a new affiliate, Neuraxpharm Australia, led by newly appointed Head of Commercial, Avendran Naidu, as the Company continues to expand globally.

The launch of Neuraxpharm Australia continues the Company's international growth strategy following the opening last year of Neuraxpharm Middle East and the establishment of affiliates in Brazil and Mexico in 2023. Neuraxpharm Australia will be based in Sydney and reflects Neuraxpharm's intention to market its CNS products across Australia over the coming years.

Neuraxpharm Australia will commercialise the prescription brands Nuvigil® (armodafinil) and Modavigil® (modafinil), both indicated for the treatment of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy, which were acquired by Neuraxpharm in December 2024.

The Australian affiliate will also bring to market BRIUMVI® (ublituximab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) after receiving approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in June 2025.1 Following a positive recommendation by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) at its May 2025 meeting2, Neuraxpharm is now working to ensure eligible Australian patients can access BRIUMVI® as soon as possible.

Ublituximab, developed by TG Therapeutics and licensed by Neuraxpharm ex-US3, is a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody approved in the United States, the European Union, UK and Switzerland for the treatment of adult patients with RRMS that can be administered in a one-hour infusion, twice a year, following the starting dose.4,5 Additional leading CNS treatments from Neuraxpharm's portfolio are expected to follow.

Neuraxpharm Australia will be led by Avendran Naidu, the affiliate's newly appointed Head of Commercial. Avendran has more than 15 years of commercial sales and leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry focusing on neuroscience, having worked on established and launched brands at companies including Jazz Pharmaceuticals ANZ (Australia & New Zealand), Teva Pharmaceuticals and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, said: "Neuraxpharm's launch in Australia reflects our successful ongoing global growth strategy, which is focused on providing a wide range of CNS treatments to patients in need. Australia is a key market for Neuraxpharm, and we welcome Avendran Naidu as a highly motivated and results-driven pharmaceutical commercial leader who will take Neuraxpharm Australia to the next level. We believe that our portfolio of products will be an important addition to the treatments currently available to Australian patients."

Avendran Naidu, Head of Commercial for Neuraxpharm Australia, added: "This is an exciting time for Neuraxpharm Australia as we establish our presence in a new and important market. Our mission here is fully aligned with our global purpose: to provide innovative solutions for CNS disorders and improve the lives of patients. We are committed to making a meaningful impact in the Australian healthcare landscape. As we grow, we'll be looking to build a team of passionate, like-minded professionals who share our dedication to advancing CNS care and improving patient outcomes."

About the Neuraxpharm Group

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), including both psychiatric and neurological disorders. It has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 40 years.

Neuraxpharm is constantly innovating, with new products and solutions to address unmet patient needs and is expanding its portfolio through its pipeline, partnerships and acquisitions.

The company has c.1,000 employees and develops and commercialises CNS products through a direct presence in more than 20 countries in Europe, two in Latin America, one in the Middle East, one in Australia, and globally via partners in more than 50 countries. Neuraxpharm is backed by funds advised by Permira.

Neuraxpharm manufactures many of its pharmaceutical products at Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals (formerly Laboratorios Lesvi) in Spain.

For more information, please visit https://www.neuraxpharm.com

