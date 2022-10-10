Network Engineering Services Market worth $76.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Network Engineering Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 48.7 billion in 2022 to USD 76.3 billion in 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Network Engineering Services Market include the shift toward digital transformation, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and need of online presence.

The increase in network traffic and the need to support the technology demand is creating opportunities for network assistance. The much-need help to businesses for optimizing the network functionality and availability to achieve business goals by identifying the network's capabilities, security vulnerabilities, and helping existing infrastructure to support new technologies, an increasing need to deploy networks tailored to meet current and future traffic demands are continuously creating demand for advanced network design adoption. The evolution in hybrid connectivity technology, cloud inclusion, secure remote access, and the need for effective network design drive the demand for network design engineering services.

Based on service type, the network deployment segment is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Network deployment helps enterprises to deploy new network ecosystems effectively and network solutions or applications in such a way that there is reduced disruption of work during deployment. Network deployment services assist in developing the network implementation plan based on developed detailed design, requirements, operational readiness, site requirements, installation solutions available, and other solution requirements. The network deployment process includes accurate scheduling of each site-specific action that is required prior to implementation; cloud and other platform requirements; third-party assistance and management; equipment delivery; assemble the components at each site; configure devices as appropriate; physical installation; the regulatory and industry compliances; and hardware, software, and integration testing.

Based on transmission mode, the wired segment is projected to be the fastest market during the forecast period

The significant advancement in wireless communication technology data will drive the wireless transmission mode segment to have the fastest market growth. This high growth rate of the wireless transmission mode can be attributed to the penetration of IoT, semiconductor technology into enterprises across verticals, and the increased demand for connectivity, low latency, high speed, and cost efficiency.

APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The APAC region will have extensive growth opportunities in the next 5 years. As the broadband and mobile infrastructure are improving in this region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trend are also gaining momentum. The region encompasses developed and developing economies, such as Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, India, New Zealand, and South Korea. The developed countries in this region are expected to experience significant growth because of greater technological infrastructures. Developing countries, on the other hand, are gradually adopting network engineering services to advance and streamline their business processes. Mphasis and Tech Mahindra are some of the companies headquartered in this region.

Major vendors operating in the Network Engineering Services Market include Cisco (US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), HCL Technologies (India), Infosys (India), NTT Global Networks (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Cyient (Hyderabad), CSS Corp (US), Accenture (Ireland), Aviat Networks (US), AT&T (US), Wipro (India), TCS (India), Tech Mahindra (India), Mphasis (India), CODETRU (US), Inspira Enterprise (India), Advance Digital Systems (US), Nexius (US), Hughes Systique (US), CHR Solutions (US), Velocis Systems (India), IMMCO (US), Sincera (US), and Vertikal6 (US)

