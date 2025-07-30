Dental Imaging Market Worth US$4.69 billion by 2030 with 7.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dental Imaging Market, valued at US$3.08 billion in 2024 stood at US$3.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.69 billion by the end of the period. The dental imaging market is experiencing growth due to ongoing innovations in imaging technologies that provide precise results. Several factors contribute to this market expansion, including the increasing number of dental professionals, a rising demand for aesthetic treatments, and a higher prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases that require effective diagnostic tools. Patients and dental professionals alike prefer early and accurate disease diagnosis, which further drives the demand for dental imaging.

Additionally, there is a growing need for accurate and efficient diagnostic tools, such as intraoral cameras. This factor, along with the increasing affordability of imaging systems, has led to greater adoption of dental imaging technologies in dental hospitals worldwide.

By product, the dental imaging market has been divided into two main categories: extraoral and intraoral imaging systems. Among the extraoral imaging systems segment, panoramic imaging systems represented the largest share in 2024. This significant share is largely due to its extensive applications in general dentistry, implantology, endodontics, and periodontics, where it is used for initial patient assessments and to enhance accuracy in treatment planning.

By application, the market has been segmented based on application into five main categories: implantology, endodontics, oral & maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, and other applications. Among these segments, implantology represented the largest share in 2024. As people become more focused on aesthetics, the demand for implants is increasing. The placement of implants requires a detailed understanding of bone density, nerve pathways, and anatomical structures, which has led to a growing need for 3D imaging. Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is in high demand for implant planning, as it assists surgeons during surgery.

By end user, the dental imaging market is segmented based on end users into three categories: dental clinics & hospitals, dental diagnostic centers, and dental academic & research institutes. In 2024, the dental clinics & hospitals segment held the largest market share. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the growing affordability of imaging systems, an increasing need for accurate and rapid diagnoses, and heightened awareness among patients.

By geography, The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing demand for dental imaging technology in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. As a result, many global companies are concentrating on enhancing their research and development capabilities as well as expanding their distribution networks in this region. In 2024, North America held the largest share of the dental imaging market, followed by Europe.

The prominent players in the dental imaging market include Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Planmeca Oy (Finland), ACTEON (UK), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), VATECH (South Korea), Owandy Radiology, Inc. (France), DÜRR DENTAL AG (Germany), Midmark Corporation (US), Genoray Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Asahi Roentgen Co., Ltd. (Japan), 3Shape (Denmark), PreXion, Inc. (US), Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.(China), Cefla Medical Equipment (Italy), Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Align Technology Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP (Japan), and FONA Srl (Italy).

Envista Holdings Corporation (US):

Envista Holdings Corporation (US) is a leader in the global dental imaging market. As a prominent global dental products company, Envista has a strong presence in dental imaging, primarily through its flagship brand, DEXIS. The company offers a comprehensive range of imaging solutions, including intraoral sensors, 3D CBCT systems, panoramic and cephalometric units, as well as AI-powered diagnostic software. To increase its share in the dental imaging market, Envista continuously focuses on product development and innovation. In February and May 2024, DEXIS launched the DEXIS Digital and DEXIS Ti2 intraoral scanners, demonstrating the company's commitment to frequent product advancements.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (US)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (US) held the second-leading position in the dental imaging market and is recognized as one of the top players in the industry, serving numerous sectors across a wide geographic area. Its emphasis on research and development (R&D) allows it to expand its product portfolio and diversify its offerings. In September 2024, the company introduced Primescan 2, a new product that enables users to scan directly to the cloud from any internet-connected device.

VATECH (South Korea)

VATECH (South Korea) is a leader in dental imaging technologies, specializing in a comprehensive range of X-ray systems, including intraoral and panoramic units, as well as high-end CBCT scanners and complementary software solutions. In 2024, the company intensified its focus on AI innovation, introducing advanced features such as 3D CBCT segmentation for teeth, roots, and nerves, along with image enhancement capabilities that include noise reduction and resolution improvements.

