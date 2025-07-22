Neoclouds to Generate Over US$65 Billion in GPU-as-a-Service Revenues by 2030, ABI Research Finds

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, forecasts that neocloud providers (a new class of specialized cloud providers) will generate over US$65 billion in GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) revenues by 2030, as enterprise demand surges for AI-first infrastructure that traditional hyperscalers have been slow to deliver. Neoclouds are capturing market share by offering scalable, sovereign, and developer-centric GPU compute environments that align with the needs of AI-driven organizations.

"Neoclouds are not simply a reaction to GPU shortages—they reflect a longer-term shift toward more tailored, agile infrastructure for AI," explains Leo Gergs, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. "Chipset vendors like NVIDIA and AMD must be cautious. As control over GPU access and AI workload orchestration shifts to these intermediaries, there is a risk of diminished transparency and reduced direct alignment with enterprise outcomes."

Unlike hyperscalers retrofitting CPU-centric architectures, neocloud providers operate greenfield environments designed specifically for AI performance. They leverage tight integration with accelerator vendors and full-stack design—from infrastructure to orchestration—to support foundation model training, fine-tuning, and multimodal inference. ABI Research's analysis categorizes the ecosystem into four archetypes: GPUaaS opportunists, full-stack AI-first platforms, decentralized compute marketplaces, and domain-specific AI infrastructure providers. Companies such as CoreWeave, Lambda Labs, Crusoe Cloud, and Nebius are already redefining go-to-market approaches with reserved capacity, bulk credits, sovereign cloud deployments, and MLOps integration.

"Neoclouds face high capital intensity and pressure to differentiate beyond raw hardware access," Gergs continues. "Standing up large GPU fleets, building orchestration layers, and offering sovereign infrastructure requires significant upfront investment. Without adtech or SaaS revenue streams, like the hyperscalers, they must rely heavily on partnerships with chipset vendors and integrators to stay competitive. That dependence, however, gives them disproportionate influence—they could become new gatekeepers for AI infrastructure access, similar to the role hyperscalers have long played." The implications reach beyond infrastructure. As pricing models diversify and sovereignty becomes a competitive differentiator, the balance of power in the AI ecosystem is evolving.

"The rise of neoclouds signals a rebalancing of power in the AI infrastructure value chain," Gergs concludes. "To thrive, chipset makers, integrators, and enterprises alike must foster open ecosystems, prioritize transparency in orchestration, and diversify their partnerships to avoid lock-in and sustain long-term innovation."

These findings are from ABI Research's Mapping the Neocloud Market Landscape: Definitions, Technology Characteristics & Business Models report. This report is part of the company's Cloud research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

