New Applications, Expanding Markets Propel Earth Observation Geospatial Data Services Revenue to US$15 Billion

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for Earth observation (EO) geospatial data is rising, driven by increased interest and investment in geospatial intelligence. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, the EO sector is projected to generate US$15 billion in revenue by 2030. Europe is expected to lead with the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% from 2024 to 2030, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific region at 19.6%. In contrast, the Middle East and Africa are projected to experience more modest growth, with a CAGR of 10.4%.

"We're seeing a growing wave of investment in EO applications across a wide range of industries, including agriculture, mining, and government," said Rachel Kong, Research Analyst at ABI Research. "The use of satellite imagery has surged in both government and commercial sectors. This increase is driven by the need for real-time, data-informed decision-making, along with the clear return on investment EO data can deliver.

"At the same time, we're witnessing rapid innovation in EO solutions, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to extract insights from scientific-grade imagery, the deployment of multi-sensor satellites to enhance capabilities, and advancements in data processing for faster, more efficient analysis. For downstream customers, this translates to higher-resolution imagery, more frequent updates due to increased revisit rates, and smoother, more streamlined operations."

The agriculture sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030, driven by expanding applications such as precision agriculture, crop health monitoring, and land use analysis. Meanwhile, the supply chain and transport sector is expected to see a higher CAGR of 16.7%, as EO technologies play a critical role in enabling real-time visibility, asset tracking, and infrastructure management, particularly in response to recent global supply chain disruptions. Leading EO companies such as Maxar, BlackSky, ICEYE, and Capella Space continue to invest heavily in scaling their satellite constellations and enhancing solution capabilities to meet rising demand.

While North America currently leads in EO industry investment and innovation, regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific are quickly accelerating their efforts.

"EO solution providers looking to scale their operations should explore opportunities in emerging markets and industries where demand is growing rapidly," said Kong. "These regions are ramping up investments in AI and developing critical infrastructure, including data centers and manufacturing facilities. This shift is driving growing demand for sovereign capabilities to strengthen resilience and enhance security.

"As applications and use cases continue to emerge and evolve, solution providers are expected to keep innovating their solutions. We'll also see more players entering the market, which will drive both supply and quality of EO data upward."

