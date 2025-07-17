Nearly 75% of Physicians Say Time-Consuming Clinical Trial Searches Delay Patient Treatment, New myTomorrows Report Reveals

Physicians believe AI could speed up clinical trial matching and enrollment, increasing patient access to relevant emerging treatments, according to the international health tech company study

AMSTERDAM, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows, a global health technology company that connects patients and physicians with pre-approval treatments, today published a new data report, entitled Searching for solutions: How physicians navigate trial access and technology. Based on the company's survey of U.S.-based healthcare professionals, the report reveals that 61% of physicians feel the process of identifying and accessing relevant clinical trials is difficult and 72% of physicians specifically find clinical trial searches too time-consuming, ultimately delaying access to innovative treatments for patients.

Clinical trials play a vital role in advancing new treatments for patients. However, with over 500,000 clinical trials registered globally and more than 8,000 drugs currently in development, the process of identifying and enrolling patients in relevant trials has become increasingly challenging for physicians. The process is often manual, making it time-consuming and fragmented. This places added strain on physicians and limits visibility to potentially relevant trials. Not only does this slow patient recruitment and access to treatments but also delays the development of emerging therapies.

In addition to the time-consuming nature of the current clinical trial matching and referral processes, the myTomorrows survey found physicians report the following major challenges:

Existing support tools fall short : 60% of physicians feel that available clinical trial pre-screening tools are either too complicated or insufficient, while 53% believe they could benefit from more precise search filters. 23% of physicians also highlighted that existing clinical trial registries are often inaccurate or outdated.

: 60% of physicians feel that available clinical trial pre-screening tools are either too complicated or insufficient, while 53% believe they could benefit from more precise search filters. 23% of physicians also highlighted that existing clinical trial registries are often inaccurate or outdated. Making referrals is a headache: 56% of physicians find the referral process to be fragmented and slow, with 41% reporting they need to use multiple tools just to make a single referral. An additional 43% feel that communication with referral sites is unclear.

56% of physicians find the referral process to be fragmented and slow, with 41% reporting they need to use multiple tools just to make a single referral. An additional 43% feel that communication with referral sites is unclear. Added complexity hinders equitable access: Physicians reported a lack of geographically relevant trials (47%), increased protocol complexity (40%), and complicated eligibility requirements (58%), all of which disproportionately affect underserved populations.

Survey participants also emphasized the urgent need for smarter, more integrated technologies that can address these challenges:

Physicians demand streamlined solutions to improve trial matching: 72% of physicians expressed the need for a comprehensive overview of all relevant clinical trials, while 65% also believe AI-assisted pre-screening tools could help simplify the trial matching process.

72% of physicians expressed the need for a comprehensive overview of all relevant clinical trials, while 65% also believe AI-assisted pre-screening tools could help simplify the trial matching process. AI has potential to improve clinical trial search: Generative AI tools are gaining traction, with 35% of physicians using AI to support their search for relevant clinical trials. Of the physicians surveyed, 61% find these tools trustworthy, reporting benefits such as faster searches and easier access to updated trial information.

Generative AI tools are gaining traction, with 35% of physicians using AI to support their search for relevant clinical trials. Of the physicians surveyed, 61% find these tools trustworthy, reporting benefits such as faster searches and easier access to updated trial information. More support can increase AI adoption: Despite growing adoption, physicians believe that further guidance would increase their use of AI. 69% emphasize the need for better education and training in the use of AI, 58% call for stronger privacy assurances, and 48% seek clearer regulatory oversight to improve AI adoption.

These findings highlight a widening gap between rapid medical innovation and the practical realities of clinical trial enrollment. Bridging this disconnect is essential to creating a more efficient, equitable system that keeps pace with scientific progress.

"Navigating the clinical trial landscape is often complex, time-consuming, and frustrating for both patients and physicians," said Michel van Harten, MD, CEO of myTomorrows. "That's why it's essential that healthcare professionals and patients have trusted tools that make finding the right clinical trials faster, simpler, and more transparent. At myTomorrows, we are committed to elevating physicians' voices and creating practical, human-centered solutions that expand access to treatment options. Our AI-powered technology streamlines every step of the process, connecting stakeholders in a more equitable clinical trial ecosystem, one that delivers meaningful impact for patients, both today and in the future."

To better understand the challenges physicians face when searching for and accessing clinical trials, myTomorrows surveyed 100 physicians across the United States who had completed searches for clinical trials in the past year. Conducted in April 2025, the survey captures insights from both general practitioners (GPs) and specialists from a range of fields, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, and hematology.

